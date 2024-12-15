The Continental Classic continues tonight in a big way after a hot episode of Rampage!

Ten Man Tag: The OutRunners, Daniel Garcia, Orange Cassidy, & Komander vs. The Varsity Athletes & MxM Collection

Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter

Kris Statlander vs. Tootie Lynn

Shazza McKenzie vs. Toni Storm

Action Andretti & Lio Rush vs. Top Flight

Continental Classic Blue League: Kazuchika Okada (4) vs. The Beast Mortos (0)

Continental Classic Blue League: Kyle Fletcher (6) vs. Mark Briscoe (3)

AEW Collision 12/14/24

A video of Will Ospreay walking in the back after his Dynamite match is shown. Ospreay runs into Darby Allin, who tells him there might not be a Continental Classic next year if they don’t do something about Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. Ospreay says he’s lost two in a row and his focus is on winning the Classic, but after this is all said and done, if Darby needs someone in the foxhole with him.. come knock on Ospreay’s door.

From the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary and here we go!

Match #1. Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale

Winner represents AEW at Wrestle Dream! Double shoulder blocks and nobody moves. Willow delivers a shoulder block and Hayter hits the mat. Back slide by Hayter for two. Chop fest! Willow gets the better of the exchange and chops down Hayter in the corner, but Hayter fires back in kind. Willow back body drops Hayter over the top but Hayter holds on and DDTs Willow on the apron. The lights went out momentarily and come back on, allowing Willow to capitalize with a cannonball off the apron. Back from commercial and Hayter tosses Willow with a big superplex off the top! Regal Knee to the face by Hayter gets two. Ushigaroshi by Hayter and a basement lariat gets two. Superkick and an enziguiri by Hayter gets two. Argentine backbreaker by Willow and a springboard moonsault! Two count! Willow heads up top but Hayter catches her, walks her to the middle of the ring, and tosses her with a big German suplex! Hayter looks for Hayterade but Willow ducks, hits the ropes, and hits the POUNCCEEEE. Hayter escapes the Babe with the Powerbomb and rolls up Willow for two. Hayter ducks a clothesline and connects with a Uranage into a backbreaker for a two count. Hayter wants the lariat but Willow ducks and muscles Hayter up… Babe with the Powerbomb! One, two, three!

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Rating: ***1/4. Awesome opener here and would have really enjoyed about 5-10 more minutes of this one. Hayter is back and this seemingly is a springboard to a storyline involving her, finally, and I’m here for it.

Willow walks to the back as the lights go out…

Julia Hart is here and she drops Hayter with the hammerlock DDT!

Match #2. Kazuchika Okada (4) vs. The Beast Mortos (0)

Okada pokes Mortos in the eye and tries a shoulder block, but Mortos doesn’t budge. Mortos runs through Okada with a shoulder block and a clothesline in the corner, followed up by a snap powerslam. Mortos tries a monkey flip but Okada dumps him over the top and to the floor. Okada rolls Mortos in and plays to the crowd, allowing Mortos to come back with a twisting suicide dive! Mortos throws Okada into the steel steps and gets a head of steam, but misses a huge cannonball! Okada spikes Mortos with a DDT on the floor! Commercial time as Okada beats on Mortos around the ringside area. Back from break and Mortos is alive! Spinning back kick, snap mare, and a neck snap by Mortos. Pair of tilt a whirl backbreakers by Mortos and an Argentine backbreaker! One, two, no! Mortos goes up top but Okada catches him and swipes his legs out. Okada ducks a clothesline from the top and flapjacks Mortos. Arm ringer by Okada as he tries to lock in the Money Clip, but Mortos snap mares Okada out of it. Forearm by Okada and a headbutt by Mortos! Okada catches a charging Mortos with an Air Raid Crash neckbreaker. Body slam by Okada and he’s heading up top for the elbow drop and hits it. Okada teases the Rainmaker and gives eveyrone the finger. Rainmaker attempt by Okada but Mortos comes back with a lariat of his own. Pop-up Samoan drop by Mortos! Two count. Twisting senton off he top by Mortos but Okada moves and hits the big dropkick. Mortos Undertakers himself up but Okada hits a spinning lariat. Rainmaker finishes this one.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada (7)

Rating: ***1/2. Mortos has 0 points but man is he getting over with the fans. Okada with another win and he’s now only two points away from the leader, and these guys had a heck of a match here.

A video of Toni Storm returning this week is shown, which can only mean one thing.

Match #3. Toni Storm vs. Shazza McKenzie

Backbreaker by Storm and a snap suplex. German suplex by Storm and a brutal running hip attack in the corner Storm Zero finishes this.

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: NR

Storm says she’s excited to say that she’s All Elite. Ah, the poor girl is stuck in a time warp.

Match #4. Top Flight w/ Leila Grey vs. Action Andretti & Lio Rush

Dante and Lio trade about a dozen pin combinations and now we reset. Darius and Andretti get the tag and Darius goes through Andretti with a shoulder block. Andretti backflips over Darius for two. Both guys trade spots and pin attempts and then get into a shoving match. Lio gets the tag and tries for a double jump huricanrana but gets caught. Top Flight gets dumped to the apron and Andretti and Rush send them to the floor with rolling kick. Pair of Stunners by Lio gets two. Lio jumps on the back of Darius with a sleeper but Darius runs him into the corner to break it, allowing Lio to tag Action Andretti. Andretti puts the boots to Dante and tags Lio back, who hits a face wash with the boot and a running European uppercut to the back. Darius gets the hot tag and flies in with some forearms and right hands. Manhattan drop to Lio and a bulldog over the middle rope. Springboard by Dante off the back of Darius taking out Andretti. Top Flight go up and over Rush twice and drill Lio with the tornado DDT! Two count. Andretti trips Dante off the apron so he can’t make the tag. Back kick, chop, palm strike combo by Andretti and Rush to Darius, finishing with a double team Falcon Arrow. Two count. Dante saves Dariu from a double team suplex and drops both guys with elbows. Lariat by Lio. Lariat by Darius. Arabian Press by Andretti takes out Darius but here’s Dante with a suicide dive. Suicide dive by Lio as he takes out Dante, who inadvertantly takes out Leila Grey! Whoops. All four guys check on Grey, then Andretti and Lio hit a pair of pump kicks to Top Flight! Frog splash by Rush and a springboard 450 to Darius! One, two, three!

Winners: Lio Rush & Action Andretti

Rating: ***1/2. This was a lot of fun. The action was so fast and furious it was hard to keep up, but Andretti and Rush make a great team and a win over the establish Top Flight now gives them a tag title shot vs. Private Party.

Match #5. Kris Statlander vs. Tootie Lynn

Delayed standing vertical suplex by Statlander. Tootie tries to fire back with parlm strikes but settles for a hurricanrana, but she walks right into a lariat. Staturday Night Special. Finito.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Rating: NR

Match #6. Orange Cassidy, The Outrunners, Daniel Garcia, & Komander vs. MxM Colletion & Premier Athletes

Nese blocks a Satellite DDT but Cassidy counters with Stundog Millionaire. Komander flips over the back of Cassidy with a hurricanrana! MxM hit the ring and attack from behind, as Mansoor gets superkick in the face by Komander and Truth Magnum gets the tag. Mounted punches in the corner by Magnum, now a tag to Turbo Floyd, who delivers ten punches of his own. Garcia gets the tag, and he follows suit as we go to commercial. Back from commercial and Cassidy tosses Mansoor into the guardrail in the corner, allowing Garcia to follow up with a shotgun dropkick! Komander walks the ropes from the far side and takes out EVERYONE except for Josh Woods. Orange Punch to Mark Sterling on the apron and one for Josh Woods back inside the ring! One, two, three.

Winners: Orange Cassidy, The OutRunners, Daniel Garcia, & Komander

Rating: **1/4. Honestly, we didn’t get to see much of this match. It was clipped pretty heavily and the bulk of it happened during the commercial break. However, when we got back from break, the crowd was on their feet and Orange Cassidy built some momentum here so, all’s well that ends well.

Match #7. Continental Classic Blue League: Kyle Fletcher (9) vs. Mark Briscoe (3)

Big shoulder block by Fletcher, as the crowd is firmly in the corner of Briscoe. Head lock takeover by Fletcher and we’ve got a feeling out process to start. Briscoe lays in some hard chops on the outside of the ring as Feltcher stumbles towards the announce table. Fletcher counters a Jay Driller on the floor with a big back body drop. Brainbuster on the guardrail by Fletcher! Fletcher sets up a chair and uses it to run and springboard off of, taking out Briscoe with a cannonball in the front row. Both guys are up on the corner of the guardrail now, and Briscoe with a snap superplex that lands with a brutal thud for both men! Back in the ring, both guys somehow make it in before the ten count but Briscoe runs into a big superkick. Hammer throw by Fletcher and a running back elbow follow up gets a two count. Flying forearm off the ropes by Briscoe and a corner clothesline. T-bone suplex by Briscoe! Fletcher blocks a fisherman’s buster but he can’t block the Ghetto Blaster. NOW it’s the Fisherman’s buster! Two count. Fletcher escapes a Death Valley Driver and delivers a half-and-half suplex. Briscoe is back up with a huge lariat and a Death Valley Driver! Briscoe is thinking Froggy Bow but Fletcher gets up! Palm strike to the face of Briscoe but Briscoe delivers an uppercut and Fletcher hits the man! Froggy Bow by Briscoe but Fletcher gets the knees up! Fletcher goes up top now and misses the elbow of his own. Cradle by Briscoe gets up. Jay Driller is reversed and Fletcher hits the Michinoku Driver. Briscoe is out at two! Briscoe escapes the Last Ride but eats a superkick. Now a big boot. Huge SHOTE by Briscoe. Cut Throat Driver attempt by Briscoe but Fletcher goes to the eyes. Fletcher rolls up Briscoe with the feet on the rope but the referee sees it. Roll up by Briscoe! One, two, no! Fletcher fights out of a Jay Driller and hits Briscoe with the sheer drop brainbuster! One, two, NO! Running boot in the corner by Fletcher and he’s setting Mark Briscoe up on the top rope, but Briscoe escapes out the back. CUTTHROAT DRIVER! Both guys are down! Briscoe tries to roll over and make the cover but Fletcher slowly rolls to the outside. Briscoe goes up top… Froggy Bow to a standing Fletcher on the floor! Back in the ring, FROGGY BOW! ONE, TWO, NO! One minute left in the match! Briscoe wants the Jay Driller but can’t. Roll up for two by Fletcher. One by Briscoe. Briscoe gets shoved into the referee but catches a low blow attempt by Fletcher. JAY DRILLER. ONE. TWO THREE!

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Rating: ****1/4. Gosh almighty what a main event here. Mark Briscoe getting the win is absolutely shocking and yet completely deserved. Fletcher got caught trying to cheat and Briscoe made him pay, but he had to fight like hell to get there. What a classic main event and the Continental Classic is shifting into high gear.

The Death Riders have commandeered a camera in the back as we see FTR leaving the arena and getting jumped behind closed doors.

Final Thoughts: Gimme all of the Continental Classic. Excellent night of wrestling here, book ended by a great match in the women’s division and a huge win for Mark Briscoe over the shooting star that is Kyle Fletcher. Super fun watch tonight. 8.75/10.