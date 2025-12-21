AEW Collision returned on Saturday.

For the second time this week.

On December 20, a special one-hour episode of AEW Collision aired from Manchester, England, a taped first-run show that served as the second half of this week’s show after a one hour AEW Collision: Holiday Bash show followed AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash special on Wednesday night.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from December 20, 2025:

Jack Perry (0) vs. Mike Bailey (6) in a C2 Gold League Match

The fans in Manchester loved Jack Perry, and they also loved sportsmanship as they sung Perry’s theme and cheered the handshake between the two babyfaces. Keeping up with Mike Bailey is hard, but Perry did so in the early portion, but Perry showed signs of his ankle hurting, referencing his injury he received against Kazuchika Okada. Perry dodged a handspring attack from Bailey, but Bailey immediately hit a series of kicks. Perry hit the ropes, looking to hit a dive on Bailey, but Bailey hopped up onto the top rope as Perry slid under the rope sand hit a moonsault. Perry dumped Bailey onto the stairs to leave him laying as they went to commercial break.

When they came back, Bailey and Perry were brawling in the ring, and Bailey missed his moonsault into double knees on the apron, allowing Perry to hit a Canadian Destroyer on the apron. Perry missed a double stomp in the ring, landing on his bad ankle. Bailey went for a kick in the corner in response, but Perry dodged and hit a German suplex for a 2-count. Perry was unable to bridge properly due to his ankle. Perry charged Bailey, but Bailey hit a thrust kick and went for the Flamingo Driver, but Perry escaped and they started exchanging holds until Perry locked on the snare trap, but Bailey made the ropes.

Bailey countered another snare trap attempt into a cradle, but Perry kicked out. Bailey hit a forearm and a hard kick before going for the moonsault into the double knees on Perry, but Perry got his legs up, and Bailey took the full impact on his knees. Bailey hit a spinning kick but missed an Ultima Weapon and Perry hit an Olympic slam for the win.

Result: Jack Perry (3) defeated Mike Bailey (6)

Eddie Kingston vs. Nathan Cruz (w/ The Grizzled Young Veterans)

GYV attacked Kingston before the match started, sending him back into the ring, allowing Cruz to hit a slingshot back suplex on Kingston to open the match attacking. Kingston fired up and hit a lariat and then the continual chops in the corner before hitting a neckbreaker. GYV tried to distract Kingston again, but it did not last long as Kingston hit an exploder and a DDT on Cruz for the pinfall victory, ending the match almost as quickly as it started.

Result: Eddie Kingston defeated Nathan Cruz

–A recap video aired of the C2 results from Dynamite.

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor for the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship

Windsor and Mone wasted no time at all in this match, wrestling aggressively, countering attacks from each other, including Windsor rolling through a meteora on the apron into a sharpshooter on the apron. Windsor. Back in the ring, Mercedes hit a backstabber and a kick to the head on Windsor just before going to an ad break.

Mone was hitting the three amigos when they came back to break, but before the third amigo, Windsor sent Mercedes back to the corner. Mercedes tried to hit something off the middle ropes, but Mercedes hit a forearm. Mercedes and Windsor exchanged a few more moves before Mercedes locked on a crossface. Windsor fought out, but Mercedes transitioned that into a crucifix bomb and hit a meteora for a 2-count.

Windsor and Mone fought on the middle rope until Windsor hit a blue thunder bomb off the middle rope into the ring for a 2-count. Mone went for a statement maker, but after a shuffle, Windsor locked Mercedes Mone into a crucifix and scored a pinfall, as Mone lost two of her belts that make up the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship.

Result: Alex Windsor defeated Mercedes Mone

–A video recap aired of the contract signing for the world title match at AEW World’s End, including MJF returning and how he was inserting himself into the title match to reclaim the world title he lost at World’s End two years ago.

Kevin Knight (3) vs. Kazuchika Okada (6) in a C2 Gold League Match

This match is a very interesting one to me, as both Okada and Knight are incredible athletes, with similar leaping abilities. Knight flipped Okada off, leading to Okada smiling and both men starting to brawl on the floor with forearms. Knight, at least early on, did not look out of place against Okada. He may be young and still improving, but he is really coming into his own as a worker, and matches with guys like Okada are only going to make him better.

Okada and Knight continued the forearm battle in the middle of the ring, ending with Okada hitting a hard forearm. Okada went for the Rainmaker, and Knight jumped over the arm of Okada to dodge it. Okada baited Knight into a spring board from the opposite side of the ring, but didn’t jump, forcing Knight to jump into the middle of an empty ring. Okada cackled on the apron, but was soon knocked off by Knight, who then hit a springboard lariat to the outside on Okada that sent him crashing into the announcers table.

When they came back from the break Okada had Knight in a rear chinlock. Knight hit a crossbody on Okada from the middle ropes, and Okada took it, but rolled Knight off his body, forcing a battle back on their feet. Knight hit a splash in the corner, a bodyslam, and a standing splash for a 2-count on Okada. As Knight went for a springboard into the ring Okada shoved the referee into the ropes to trip him, and Okada hit a neckbreaker across his knee before hitting an elbow drop off the top rope. Okada went for the Rainmaker, but Knight countered and hit a sky high powerbomb for a 2-count.

Knight went for the UFO splash, but Okada got his knees up, and Knight crashed to the mat. Okada went for a tombstone, but Knight countered out of it. Okada then did a backslide instead, but flipped Knight onto his feet with it and hit a Rainmaker. Okada missed a Rainmaker attempt, but Okada hit the dropkick as Knight came off the ropes. Knight got up and hit a dropkick of his own before hitting a ripcord DDT and a springboard lariat. Knight went for the coast to coast dropkick on Okada, but as Knight flew into the air Okada stood up and hit a dropkick that dropped Knight. That was incredible. Okada went for the Rainmaker and Knight countered it again, but Okada responded with a wheelbarrow suplex. Okada held onto Knight and tried for the Rainmaker again, but Knight cradled Okada and scored the flash pinfall!

Result: Kevin Knight (6) defeated Kazuchika Okada (6)