It’s Saturday, and this week, you know what that means …

AEW Collision is back with a new episode! Emanating from 2025 GalaxyCon at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, a new episode of the weekly series premieres tonight, live at 8/7c coast-to-coast on TNT and HBO Max.

On tap for tonight’s show is an appearance by Swerve Strickland, Mercedes Mone vs. Leila Grey for the TBS title, Ricochet vs. TBA for the AEW National title, Tony Schiavone sits down with the Timeless Love Bombs and Babes of Wrath to talk AEW Women’s Tag-Team titles, as well as three Continental Classic matches from the Blue League, with Claudio Castagnoli (6 points) vs. Mascara Dorada (0 points), Orange Cassidy (0 points) vs. Roderick Strong (0 points), and Jon Moxley (3 points) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (3 points).

