The Continental Classic continues tonight in a big way after a hot episode of Rampage!

Mina Shirakawa vs. Emi Sakura

Serena Deeb vs. Willow Nightingale

Continental Classic Blue League: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher (6)

Continental Classic Blue League: Mark Briscoe vs. Daniel Garcia

Continental Classic Gold League: Darby Allin vs. Komander

AEW Collision 12/7/24

Live from GalaxyCon at Greater Colombus Convention Center in Colombus, Ohio! Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard, and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary.

Match #1. Continental Classic Gold League: Darby Allin (0) vs. Komander (0)

Springboard moonsault early by Komander as Darby is on the outside. Back inside, Phoenix Splash! Enziguiri by Komander sends Darby to the outside again. Diving forearm off the middle buckle by Komander to Darby on the floor. Komander thinks about a Shooting Star Press to the floor but Darby moves and sends Komander into the steel steps. Darby seats Komander in a chair and gets a head start. Suicide dive by Darby and he crashes and burns on the chair! Brutal. Komander now works on the knee of Darby throughout the commercial break. The fight spills to the outside again and Darby tries to splash Komander in the corner by the guardrail and misses, crashing and burning again. Accidental clash of heads back inside the ring and both guys are down. Darby fights back with some open hand strikes and a running Code Red! Two count. Both guys are on the top rope, Spanish Fly by Komander! Two count. Komander heads to the apron but Darby catches him and digs his fingers into the back. Darby goes up top… Coffin Drop to the back of Komander, who was draped over the top rope. Suicide dive by Darby! Back in the ring, two count for Darby. Darby charges Komander in the corner but eats a pair of boots. Poisonrana! Monkey flip by Komander on the apron and Darby lands hard on his knee! Suicide dive by Komander. Komander rolls Darby inside the ring and walks the ropes for the Shooting Star Press, but Darby moves and grapevines the legs, stacks Komander up, and gets the pin!

Winner: Darby Allin (3)

Rating: ***1/4. Darby took a ton of unnecessary damage her, as he usually does, and Komander had another good showing in a loss. The smaller crowd here seems rabid for AEW, so that’s a good sign.

Renee is in the back with Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Powerhouse Hobbs is here and reminds Callis that he forgot all about him. Hobbs says he’s taking everything from everyone, and it starts with the International Championship with Konosuke Takeshita. Callis says he’s got a lot of international bookings, and he’ll get back to Hobbs.

Match #2. Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb

Big shoulder block by Willow and an arm drag by Deeb. Both women trade two counts until Willow gets a back body drop but misses a butt drop. Fisherman’s suplex by Willow for two. Willow charges in the corner and follows up with some clotheslines, but Deeb gets free and neck breakers Willow over the middle rope. Commercial break time. We come back from break and Willow connects with a big boot to the face and a spinebuster! Two count. Willow looks for the gutwrench but Deeb holds on to the knees and then brings some hard chops. Clothesline by Deeb but Wllow doesn’t budge. Two. Finally a diving clothesline by Deeb takes Willow down. Rebound German suplex by Deeb, followed by the Pepsi Twist! Two count. Willow fights of the Deebtox and hoists Deeb up over her shoulder… Oklahoma Stampede! One, two, no! Willow misses a cannonball in the corner and Deeb connects with a dragon screw leg whip. Deebtox! One, two, no! Deeb ducks under two clothesline but Willow is there with the POUNCEEEEEE. Straps come down! Babe with the Powerbomb finishes this one!

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Rating: **3/4. Deeb is such a good wrestler and makes all of her opponents look great, and this was no exception. Nice match here and the fans love Willow.

Willow moves on and will face Jamie Hayter for the Women’s Cup qualifier!

Thunder Rosa is with Renee in the back. Thunder says she’s 2-0 against Mina and Mariah and she deserves the next title shot.

Jon Moxley and the Death Riders are out. Moxley runs down everyone, including Hangman, Jay White, and Orange Cassidy. Cassidy hits the ring and says the only way he’s going to stop, is it they kill him. Cassidy throws his clothes at each one of the crew until Marina Shafir hits him from behind with the briefcase. Cassidy now gets beat down by everyone and then dragged out by Yuta and Pac as we go to commercial.

Back from break and FTR are talking about Fight for the Fallen and how they are going to help with Hurricane Helene relief, until they’re interrupted by some commotion. Oh, Moxley is trying to murder Orange Cassidy by forcing chemicals down his throat, until FTR make the save! Moxley and company take heed and retreat.

Match #3. Continental Classic Blue League: Kyle Fletcher (6) vs. Kazuchika Okada (4)

Both guys trade holds and pins early but Okada is tired of playing games and boots Fletcher in the face. Running low dropkick and Fletcher bails to the outside. Okada follows and puts the boots to Fletcher on the outside, but Fletcher rolls in the ring and catches Okada sleeping, DDTing him through the middle rope. Back from commercial, and Fletcher is there with a running leg lariat. Okada fires back with some elbows and a running back elbow. Running back elbow in the corner and a DDT by Okada. Two count. Flapjack by Okada and the fans are firmly behind him here. Air Raid Crash neckbreaker! Body slam by Okada and a diving elbow off the top. Rainmaker call… middle finger instead. Okada tries the Rainmaker but Fletcher ducks and hits the ropes, only to run into the dropkick! Fletcher rolls to the outside now and Okada follows. Fletcher ducks a clothesline and plants Okada with a half-and-half suplex on the floor! Referee is up to 8, 9,.. no! Okada is in! Last Ride by Fletcher! One, two, no! Fletcher wants a running leg lariat in the corner but Okada gets the boot up and we’ve got an awkward spot for a second. Discust lariat by Okada! RAINMAKER but Fletcher ducks! Superkick. Shotgun dropkick by Okada! Okada wants a Rainmaker but Fletcher pushes him into the corner and almost hits the referee, giving Fletcher time to kick Okada low! Fletcher with the sheerdrop brainbuster AND HE GETS THE WIN!

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Rating: ***3/4. KYLE FLETCHER TO THE MOOOOOOON, BABY! Kyle Fletcher has defeated Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada in less than three weeks’ time. This match was great but it didn’t reach that next level, although it could have if it had the time. Fletcher is going to win this tournament, methinks.

Match #4. Aaron Solow vs. The Beast Mortos

Mortos misses a charge but connects with a shoulder block. Right hands by Mortos but Solow hits an enziguiri. Inverted torture rack into a pop-up backbreaker. Powerbomb on the knee. Discus lariat. Finito.

Winner: The Beast Mortos

Rating: NR

Match #5. Emi Sakura vs. Mina Shirakawa

Sakura charges before the bell and here we go. Sakura with some hard chops and right hands as Mina runs into a double chop. Palm strike by Emi and an open hand chop floors Mina. Back from commercial and Mina runs into a dropkick from Emi. Emi misses a charge in the corner and Mina hops over the turnbuckle with an axe kick. Double jump enziguiri by Mina gets two. Emi barely escapes a Glamorous Bomb and hits the inverted swinging neck breaker for two. Double underhook by Emi, dropping Mina into a backbreaker. Short-arm clothesline by Emi but Mina is back with a discus elbow. Diving Slingblade off the middle rope gets two. Emi ducks behind the referee and Mina hits a spinning back fist over the referee and a corkscrew splash. Diving Slingblace off the middle rope and this one is over.

Winner: Mina Shirakawa

Rating: *1/2. Woof, this one was a bit rough and the commercial break didn’t help it. Mina gets the win, which was never in doubt.

A video package from last night is shown. Renee was with Mark and Daniel Garcia, as both guys like and respect each other but they both need wins tomorrow.

Match #6. Continental Classic Blue League: Mark Briscoe (0) vs. Daniel Garcia (4)

Insanely hard chop by Briscoe as Garcia tried to get under Briscoe’s skin and did. Garcia rolls to the outside and Briscoe follows up with a TOP CON WEIRDO as Nigel McGuinness says. Back suplex on the apron by Briscoe. Cactus elbow attempt by Briscoe but Garcia moves and drops Briscoe back-first over the top rope. Garcia rolls to the outside and throws Briscoe into some things. Mounted punches by the guardrail in the corner on the outside and these two friends have now gotten violent. Shotgun dropkick by Garcia! Garcia in control throughout the break but Briscoe fires back with a back elbow and now a trio of throat thrusts. Both guys fighting over the top turnbuckle now, as Briscoe looks for a superplex to the floor, but Garcia fights his way out and spill to the floor on their respective sides. Back in the ring and Briscoe calls Garcia to hit him in the face, and he does! Both guys trade elbows now but Briscoe looks to be enjoying it. Briscoe lays in some chops and hits the ropes but walks right into a big lariat. Briscoe back in control on the outside and he hits the Cactus Elbow. Running lariat back inside the ring! Running clothesline in the corner by Briscoe and a t-bone suplex. Fisherman’s Buster by Briscoe! One, two, no! Death Valley Driver by Briscoe and a low clothesline. Briscoe goes up top for the Froggy Bow but Garcia meets him with an uppercut. Superplex by Garcia! Garcia holds on, floats over, and spikes Briscoe with a piledriver! One, two, no! Garcia now thinking about a piledriver off the top, but Briscoe delivers a big uppercut. Froggy Bow! One, two, thr-no! Jay Driller attempt but Garcia blocks it. Open hand strike by Briscoe and now Garcia fights back with many of his own. Saito suplex by Garcia! Briscoe stands up but collapses in the corner. Garcia delivers some huge boots and he looks for another Saito suplex but Briscoe punches his way out. CUT THROAT DRIVER BY BRISCOE! ONE, TWO, THREE!

Winner: Mark Briscoe (3)

Rating: ****1/4. When you give two wrestlers time to wrestle, great things happen. Briscoe got the win but man Garcia made him work for it. The story of two friends who knew they needed to win and kept pushing the envelope worked very well.

Final Thoughts: Continental Classic season delivers, period. You put a bunch of good wrestlers in a position to have good wrestling matches and you’ve got one happy dude who does reviews for WrestlingHeadlines.com. Kyle Fletcher is going to come out a bigger superstar than he went in, if that’s possible, at only 25 years old. Moxley and company try to murder people, FTR interjects themselves, and we see some other small storyline advancements but really, these shows are about wrestling. If you’re about the wrestling… you’ll be pretty happy. 8.0/10.