Just finished watching the Royal Rumble? Let’s get to Collision!
- Rush vs. Max Caster
- Samoa Joe & Hook vs. The Patriarchy
- The OutRunners vs. The Learning Tree
- Mid-South Tag Team Street Fight: FTR vs. Death Riders
- Megan Bayne vs. Hyena Hera
- Taya Valkyrie vs. Harley Cameron
- AEW TNT Championship Triple Threat: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty
AEW Collision 2/1/2025
From the Probst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama!