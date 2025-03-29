Dynasty is just a week away and we’ve got a LIVE edition of Collision tonight!

AEW Collision 3/29/2025

Live from the UW Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin! Toni Schiavone and Nigel Mcguinness are on commentary and we’re kicking it off with our Women’s World Champion!

Toni loves Milkwaukee and wants Megan Bayne out here right now.

No Megan Bayne.

Fine, if Megan Bayne is too busy crushing watermelons and eating babies, then she’ll have to listen. Last Wednesday, Bayne was the better woman. Storm doesn’t know what happened, she’s embarrassed, hurt, and ashamed. The worst part is, Bayne made is look so easy. Storm went back to her hotel and wondered if this is what would happen at Dynasty? She stayed up all night. But she got up. She went to the bathroom. She took a piss, She stubbed her toe and cracked her head on the sink. Then she woke up, and she remembered EXACTLY who she is. She is TIMESLESS Toni Storm and at Dynasty, she will be leaving with Bayne’s tits in her purse! Penelope Ford comes out of nowhere and blasts Storm from behind. Storm gets the upper hand and tosses Ford with a German suplex, but here’s Bayne with a lariat. Fate’s Descent! “BOW. DOWN.”

Death Riders are here, and Claudio issues a challenge to Cope on Wednesday. Moxley also doesn’t want to be there when Marina Shafir snaps. Shafir wants to rip Willow’s liver out.

Match #1. Jay White vs. Kevin Knight

Knight with a hurricanrana but White fires back with a chop. Knight goes up top and White catches him, chopping him off the top, to the apron, and to the floor. Knight gets back in the ring and invites White to chop him, so he does. They chop back and forth until White hits the ropes and Knight drills him with a ridiculously high dropkick that almost sent him over top. Clotheslines by Knight and a body slam. UFO splash by Knight gets two. Knight leapfrogs a clothesline and connects with a superkick. Knight springboards in but White catches him with a uranage, but Knight rolls through for a two count. Tieres from the top by Knight. Knight hits the ropes and White catches him with a Complete Shot. German suplex by White. Spinning uranage by White, who maintains wrist control… Bladerunner!

Winner: Jay White

Rating: **3/4. Perfectly fine debut match here for Knight, who was never going to win this one, but he looked good in a loss. Got a little magic dust from White here, too.

After the match, White takes the mic and asks for a round of applause for Knight. White says he won’t win the Owen, but we’ll see him a lot more in AEW. The crowd erupts in cheers for Knight, in a very cool moment. White says he needs the AEW World Championship, he’s king switch, baby, and he’s the catalyst of pro wrestling.