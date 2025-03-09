The TNT Championship is on the line tonight in the go-home show for tomorrow’s Revolution!
- Harley Cameron vs. Tatevik
- The OutRunners vs. The Premier Athletes
- The Opps vs. ???
- Dralistico vs. Hologram
- Serena Deeb vs. Momo Watanabe
- The Infantry vs. The Undisputed Kingdom
- AEW TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Lee Moriarty
AEW Collision 3/8/2025
From the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California!