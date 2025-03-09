The TNT Championship is on the line tonight in the go-home show for tomorrow’s Revolution!

Harley Cameron vs. Tatevik

The OutRunners vs. The Premier Athletes

The Opps vs. ???

Dralistico vs. Hologram

Serena Deeb vs. Momo Watanabe

The Infantry vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

AEW TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Lee Moriarty Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Collision 3/8/2025 From the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California!