Both the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments continue tonight!

AR Fox vs. Kevin Knight

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament: Athena vs. Harley Cameron

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament: Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament: Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian

AEW Collision 4/12/2025
Live from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts!

Match #1. Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii w/ Rocky Romero vs. The Don Callis Family