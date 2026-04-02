The road to AEW Dynasty 2026 continues to wind down tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max with this week’s special Thursday night edition of AEW Collision.

Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Bowens – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator

Bowens wasted no time in trying to prove himself to Hook as a killer by going right after Moxley. He exchanged hard chops, and actually sent Moxley to the floor, forcing Moxley to take time to recover. When Moxley came back into the ring they began exchanging some technical wrestling, with Moxley falling victim to a crucifix pinfall attempt, and Moxley getting more and more frustrated until he bit Bowens and started throwing punches in the corner.

Bowens, however, turned it around and hit several punches that forced the referee to pull him apart from Moxley. Moxley bailed to the floor, and Bowens followed this time, falling right into Moxley’s trap as Moxley chopped him in the throat and then threw him over the guardrail. Bowens, again, was not to be underestimated, and pulled Moxley into the crowd and started brawling with Moxley. Moxley begged off, and Bowens took him back to the ringside area with a stumbling Moxley.

Moxley baited Bowens in, turned Bowens into a hammerlock, and sent Bowens crashing into the ring steps before finally getting room to breathe. Moxley sent Bowens into a second set of stairs, finding a weakness to finally target with the shoulder. Nigel McGuinness noted that it was the arm that Bowens typically uses for the Mollywhop finish, which was a good piece of commentary. As they came back from break on TNT, Moxley was continuing the assault on the shoulder.

Bowens hit a superkick after some misdirection and Moxley face planted afterwards. Moxley and Bowens got to their feet at the same time and Moxley invited Bowens to start throwing strikes. Moxley, after absorbing a few forearms, started hitting punches and a headbutt, but Moxley ate a pump kick, and then Bowens hit a superplex on Moxley after the spilled back to the corner. Bowens charged out of the corner after recovering, but Moxley hit a cutter. Bowens countered Moxley on another move and ended up hitting a twisting DDT out of the corner for a 2-count.

Moxley rolled with Bowens and locked on an armbar, but Bowens managed to roll out to the ropes, which infuriated Moxley. Moxley tried to piledrive Bowens on the floor in response, but Bowens countered with back body drop. Bowens grabbed a chair, looking at it, and decided to foolishly swing at Moxley, but he missed. They went back to the ring and Bowens managed to hit the Mollywhop, and hit 2 more on top of that, but he took his time trying to pin Moxley, so Moxley immediately transitioned into a bulldog choke. As Bowens was reaching for the ropes and struggling to his feet, Moxley twisted and spun Bowens into the middle of the ring and hit a Death Rider for the pinfall.

Result: Jon Moxley defeated Anthony Bowens

Moxley gave Bowens one of the best singles matches of his career in this one. It was a good match, with a great finish, and Moxley tried to make Bowens look like a real threat. I am not sure it worked, but the crowd popped for the finish.

–Will Ospreay ran down after the match and hit Moxley with a Hidden Blade as soon as he got up and turned around. Ospreay then grabbed a chair and indicated that he was going to put it around Moxley’s neck and stomp on it, but the Death Riders ran in and pulled Moxley out of the ring, leaving the title behind.

Ospreay took the mic and wanted to make sure that the Death Riders did not get involved in the match. Ospreay then wanted the Continental title to the match, forcing Moxley to fight him with zero interference. Tony Khan made it official and the match is now for the AEW Continental Championship.

–Kazuchika Okada, Andrade El Idolo, and Mark Davis were backstage, and Okada claimed that they wanted to get revenge for Kyle Fletcher being injured. Okada also openly wondered where Takeshita was, saying that he clearly didn’t care about Kyle Fletcher.

Divine Dominion (Lena Kross & Megan Bayne) vs. Kristara & Ava Lawless

This was a super fast squash match with Divine Dominion destroying the local talent. The match ended when Divine Dominion hit Divine Intervention on Ava Lawless after about two minutes. Good squash match.

Result: Divine Dominion defeated Kristara & Ava Lawless

–Jon Moxley was backstage with the Death Riders, and he said he was not surprised that Will Ospreay attacked him, but was surprised that Ospreay wanted the AEW Continental Championship. Moxley noted that a one on one match with him was not something you walked into if you are not 100%, but maybe Ospreay really believes he is 100% or wants Moxley to believe it, but Moxley is going to give him no mercy. Moxley said that he didn’t need to beat Ospreay because Ospreay was going to beat himself.

–The Hurt Business were backstage, and MVP noted that they were back in business, and Lashley was cleared. They announced that they were in the market for new talent, and that they were going to hurt some people.

Willow Nightingale vs. Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship

Shida looked very happy to be back on AEW TV. Nightingale and Shida shook hands before locking up. Shida was very fired up as she hit a shoulder tackle on Nightingale. Nightingale slipped out of a corner punch attempt and hit a series of lariats on Shida, but Shida countered an Irish whip by sending Nightingale into the corner and hitting a flying knee and PK on the ground. Shida hit the ropes, but Nightingale switched directions and hit a pounce that sent Shida to the floor.

Nightingale hit a cannonball on Shida to the floor as they went to break. Nightingale attempted the powerbomb a few times when they came back to break, but Shida countered out. Nightingale went for the moonsault off the top rope, but Shida moved and hit a series of running knees for a 2-count. After Shida and Nightingale jockeyed for position a bit, but Nightingale hit a backslide for the pinfall victory.

Result: Willow Nightingale defeated Hikaru Shida

–Shida looked to attack Nightingale after the match with her kendo stick, but in the end decided not to, and as Nightingale turned around, she backed down.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (w/ Stokley Hathaway and a security team) vs. London Lightning and Mo Jabari

Lightning started the match with Dax Harwood, who slapped him. Harwood hit him with a hard shoulder tackle, and then a chop, punch, and lariat. Harwood took a double team move from Lightning and Jabari, but drove Jabari back to the corner and started beating on him with Wheeler. However, as they tried to attack him, he kicked Wheeler away and tagged back out to Lightning. Lightning came in ready to fight, but Harwood and Wheeler were on the ground. This puzzled him. He poked Harwood with his foot, then rolled him over to try and pin him, but Harwood immediately kicked out, baiting him in, and as Lightning tried to get up, FTR hit him with the Shatter Machine for the win.

Result: FTR defeated London Lightning and Mo Jabari

–Adam Copeland and Christian Cage came down to the ring after the match, took out the security with chairs, and then laid out FTR. Wheeler was left laying, and Christian went for the conchairto, but Stokley Hathaway took it away from him. Security came back in to attack Christian and Copeland, but Christian laid one out with a Killswitch while Copeland hit a spear on the other. Christian then hit a conchairto on the security guard. That seems excessive.

–Mina Shirakawa, Jamie Hayter, and Alex Windsor were backstage. They noted that they are calling themselves the Love Birds, and Windsor was the new NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, while Hayter was feeling the need for a world title too, and she challenged Thekla to a title match at AEW Dynasty.

Juice Robinson vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Robinson put Ciampa in a hammerlock at the start of the match, Ciampa screamed “He has the hair!” This claim did not convince the referee, as Ciampa is bald. Robinson hit ten punches in the corner on Ciampa and then bit him to send him to the floor. This did not work out for Robinson, as Ciampa swept his leg and slammed him into the apron before biting Robinson’s nose. Ciampa spit water into the face of Robinson and then faked out Tony Schiavone with a high five. That was great.

As they came back from a break both men were brawling in the middle of the ring, with Robinson hitting a hard headbutt and then a spinebuster. Robinson hit left jab and chop series that sent Robinson back to the corner. Excalibur said this reminded him of Genichiro Tenryu, which was not a comparison I was expecting tonight.

Robinson hit a cannonball in the corner and then a Jackhammer for a 2-count. Robinson went for a dive off the top rope, but Ciampa ducked under and Robinson crashed to the mat. Ciampa went for the running knee, but Robinson hit an axe kick. As Robinson picked Ciampa up Ciampa grabbed the referee and low blowed Robinson before hitting the Widow’s Bell for a 2-count.

Ciampa and Robinson fought on the top rope, leading to Ciampa going for the avalanche Psycho Driver, but Robinson flipped out of it and hit a powerbomb on Ciampa for a 2-count. Robinson ended up getting drop-kicked in the knee, leading to Ciampa going for the running knee again, but Robinson dodged, hit the left hand of God, and went for Juice is Loose, but Ciampa countered and hit the running knee. Ciampa followed this with a second knee, and he scored the pinfall.

Result: Tommaso Ciampa defeated Juice Robinson

–Isiah Kassidy was backstage and wanted to respond to what happened last week with Moxley and the Death Riders. Kassidy said that Moxley kept saying it was time for a change, and last time they did change when Moxley broke his hand with a hammer, because a few weeks later, Private Party became tag team champions. Kassidy noted that it was time for change again, because Moxley injured Marq Quen, and he was alone for now. So, he was going to make the best of it and promised that he would keep fighting. This was a good promo.

–Darby Allin was backstage at AEW Dynamite, and that he needed to beat Andrade El Idolo, and that he would get a title match against MJF if he beat him. He noted that Omega promised to honour that stipulation as well. As he was saying this, Brody King and Jack Perry walked up, and noted that King and Allin took years of each other’s lives as they fought all over the world. Jack Perry noted that Darby Allin set him on fire. King noted that he had a tattoo with Allin’s name on a tombstone. Perry noted that Allin set him on fire. Allin said that they could at least agree that they didn’t like the Don Callis Family and could set aside their disagreements to fight them. Jack Perry noted that Darby Allin set him on fire.

The Don Callis Family (Mark Davis & Andrade El Idolo) (w/ Don Callis) vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachery Wentz) (w/ Myron Reed)

Davis and Andrade took it to Wentz and Xavier right away, brawling around ringside until Xavier and Davis made it into the ring. Wentz and Xavier hit a double team move on Davis, who kicked out at one. Callis said that it was a negative one. That’s Brody Lee Jr., good sir. Andrade kicked Xavier as he hit the ropes and tagged in. Xavier sent Andrade to the floor and tried a dive, but Andrade took his head off with an elbow as he flew to the floor. Andrade then posed with a woman in the front row, which actually disgusted Don Callis, because he said she might be from Winnipeg, his own home town.

Davis locked a Boston Crab on Xavier, and tagged out to Andrade after locking in for a little while. Andrade ducked under a spinning enziguri from Xavier and hit a flying knee of his own. Andrade went for charging knees in the corner, but Xavier managed to hit a superkick out of the corner, forcing Andrade to tag out, and giving Xavier the chance to tag Wentz. Wentz hit a series of kicks on Davis, trying to use his superior speed to keep the bigger man on the back foot. Wentz hit a big superkick and then a torneo off the middle rope for a 2-count.

Callis got up from the announce desk to yell at his men, and Davis soon thereafter hit a lariat on Xavier. It broke down into all 4 men being in the ring hitting quick offence until The Rascalz hitting some double team moves on Davis. The Rascalz went for Hot Fire Flame, but Davis got the knees up. Andrade brought Xavier to the floor and hit a spinning back elbow, while Davis hit a deadlift piledriver on Wentz. Andrade then hit the DM on Wentz for the pinfall.

Result: The Don Callis Family defeated The Rascalz

–After the match, Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta came down to ringside and started beating on Wentz and Xavier. Okada was going to hit Xavier with a Rainmaker, but Myron Reed ran in to make the save, and he drove Romero and Beretta from the ring before hitting a tope con giro on the Callis family.

(H/T to Josiah MacDonald and F4WOnline.com)