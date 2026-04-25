It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with AEW Collision Playoff Palooza this evening, a taped show from Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR.

– It’s Saturday night and you know what that means. We kicked off with Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Orange Cassidy backstage. O’Reilly said that tonight was a good night to defend the AEW Trios Titles. FTR and Stokely Hathaway interrupted the Conglomeration’s gathering. Hathaway said that O’Reilly, Strong, and Cassidy would lose their Trios Titles to the Don Callis Family’s Andrade, Lance Archer, and Hechicero.

FTR kicks off Playoff Palooza Collision

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood kicked off the show, as they address Adam Copeland’s stipulation of him and Christian Cage retiring if they lost to FTR one more time. Wheeler said they accepted Copeland’s stipulation, as Harwood laid a “cold, hard truth” on Cope and Christian: nobody wanted them there. Harwood claimed that the wrestlers, the fans, and anyone associated with AEW did not want Copeland and Christian here.

Harwood said that the New York Street Fight sounded like a great idea, but he wanted there to be no more questions, no more debates… as he suggested an “I Quit” stipulation to be added. After Copeland and Christian were done, they could continue on with their nostalgia run, while FTR would continue to be the greatest tag team of all time.

AEW Trios Championships: The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy) vs. The Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Lance Archer, Andrade El Idolo)

As The Conglomeration made their way to this opening bout, they got into a confrontation with the departing FTR, which ended with Harwood and Wheeler getting shoved down.

O’Reilly and Hechicero kicked things off for this match, as we got a showdown between the two technically-sound wrestlers. O’Reilly transitioned from an arm drag into a side headlock, but Hechicero responded with a knee to the gut before he held O’Reilly from the apron.

A rope-assisted Dragon Screw by Hechicero allowed for a brief advantage. However, O’Reilly kicked his foe in the chest and tagged in Strong. Some undisputed teamwork between O’Reilly and Strong before Orange Cassidy hit a incredibly violent elbow to a prone Hechicero. Lance Archer tagged in for his team and got into Cassidy’s face. Cassidy brushed him off and tagged Strong.

Archer took Strong down with a huge shoulder block as Andrade and Cassidy tagged in for their respective teams. Cassidy tried to put his hands in his pocket, but Andrade stopped him and tried to take off his pants. Cassidy hit Andrade with his kicks before he removed Andrade’s belt from his waist. Cassidy then stripped Andrade of his pants as he hit him with a dropkick.

O’Reilly re-entered the match and teed off on Andrade with punches to the face in the corner as Strong and Cassidy followed suit with the ten-punches, or in Cassidy’s case, a single punch. Outside the ring, O’Reilly tried to kick Andrade, but he got hit with a hard clothesline from Archer.

On the other side, Strong was pulled out by Hechicero and got slammed across the announce table. This took us to the picture-in-picture break.

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