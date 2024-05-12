Still here. Still in Canada. Still cold. X2.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost

Pac vs. Johnny TV

Trent vs. Dalton Castle Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Rampage 5/11/24 Live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada! Matt Menard has joined Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone on the commentary table. Lexi Nair meets up with Claudio Castagnoli. Claudio left the ring as Danielson was making his speech about Anarchy in the Arena earlier, and that’s because he doesn’t want to see his friend get injured. Also, Claudio still doesn’t trust Danielson’s new partner… Eddie Kingston. Match #1. Trent vs. Dalton Castle w/ Some Boys Castle with a sprawl early and a mat return. Trent gets caught laying across the top rope and Castle runs the length of the apron and knees Trent in the face, sending him careening to the floor. Castle tries a powerslam on the apron but Trent escapes over the shoulder and headbutts the back of the head. Draping DDT by Trent on the apron! Running back elbow by Trent. Hurricanrana off the top by Trent but Castle rolls through and holds a cradle for a two count. Double clothesline and both guys are down. Drop-step by Castle and a duck behind, right into a waist lock suplex. Exploder by Castle. Leg-trapped back suplex gets a two count. Castle looks for a leg ride but Trent grabs a hold of the waist and delivers a big piledriver. Two count! Trent grabs a headlock but Castle dumps him with a release Northern Light’s suplex. Trent rolls to the outside now and Castle follows. Trent grabs a chair but referee sees it, takes the chair, and Trent goes to the eyes of Castle. Trent then pulls Castle’s face into the metal on the turnbuckle. Sexy Chucky Knee by Trent. Gogoplata by Trent and this one is over. Winner: Trent Rating: **1/2. Trent is some sort of psychopath, literally using every part of the ring to cause pain and I enjoy that. Does everyone train BJJ, though?

Deonna Purrazzo said a wise man once told her to keep her front towards enemy, and she’s looking at Thunder Rosa.

Match #2. Bryan Keith vs. JD Drake

Big meaty men brawling, here. Pop-up rebound elbow on the outside by Drake. Back inside, Keith flips out of a suplex and tries a roll up, but Drake is out. Shining Wizard by Drake gets two. Drake fires in some brutal chops but Keith fires back with a headbutt. Running leg lariat in the corner by Keith and a Diamond Dust! One, two, three!

Winner: Bryan Keith

Rating: *3/4. This could have gone a lot longer, but the few minutes we got

Copeland id standing behind a barbed wire fence in the back. Copeland says he survived a war with Kyle O’Reilly, but Malakai Black… you want Copeland’s darkest side? It’s starting to come out. Copeland vs. Malakai Black at Double or Nothing… in a barbed wire steel cage match!

Match #3. Lady Frost vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Arm ringer by Deonna who focuses the attack early. Bicep slicer by Deonna and a double knee drop. Two count. Deonna runs into a back elbow and Frost follows up with a Tornado Kick. Deonna stumbles but evens the field with a high kick and both women are down. Clotheslines by Frost now and a glancing high kick. Step up kick in the corner and a handspring into a cannonball in the corner. Back kick and a running knee by Deonna, setting up the Russian Leg Sweep. Fujiwara armbar by Deonna but Frost somehow gets to the ropes. High kick from the apron stumbles Deonna, as Frost comes off the top with a tornillo crossbody. Two count. Frost heads up top once more but Deonna crotches her and sets her up in the Tree of Woe. Running shoulder to the midsection of Frost and that’ll get the win.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Rating: **. Big fan of both women here but this one felt a little flat. Frost’s offense looked off and the finish came out of nowhere.

Post-match, Thunder Rosa hits the ring with a chair and Deonna scurries to the back.

A music video from The Acclaimed is shown.

Match #4. Pac vs. Johnny TV w/ Taya Valkyrie

Both guys trade top wrist locks to start. Johnny TV gets the better of the sequence and Johnny TV rolls to the outside to make out with his wife. Running double axe handle by Pac. Two. Pac is ANGRY. Spinning back kick, head kick, spinning back kick combo by Pac as he hits the ropes, but Taya trips him up and Pac decides to chase her down. Pac walks right in to a twisting body splash from Johnny TV. Swinging neckbreaker by Johnny TV gets two. Johnny wants Starship Pain but lands on his feet. Rebound German suplex by Pac! Pac charges but eats a boot to the face. Johnny misses Starship Pain again! Pac heads up top and the fans are on their feet, but Taya gets on the apron again and Pac shifts focus. Taya throws a right hand but Pac catches it and Johnny TV accidentally runs into her. Pac dives on The Brutalizer and TV tries to stand up, but crumples to the ground. Johnny taps!

Winner: Pac

Rating: **1/2. Felt like they took this match home as soon as it got started. Pac still has the best looking offense in wrestling, though.

After the match, The Bullet Club Gold appear on the tron. Pac finally won, the fans are happy, but if you stick your nose in Bang Bang Gang business again… they’ll permanently put Pac on the shelf. If you’re not down with that… we got two words for ya: guns up!

Final Thoughts: Jeez that was a quick hour of wrestling, and it probably had something to do with the crowd being alive for all three hours. None of the wrestling was bad tonight, it all just felt so rushed. Three matches on Rampage is the perfect spot, as per I could have done with more Pac/Johnny TV and way more Drake/Keith. 6.75/10.