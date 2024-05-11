Still here. Still in Canada. Still cold.

Thunder Rosa vs. Robyn Renegade

Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. ???

Top Flight vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Will Ospreay vs. Lee Moriarty

AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

AEW Collision 5/11/24

Live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary and here comes the BCC!

Match #1. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Top Flight

Suplex and senton combo by Top Flight and here we go. European uppercuts by Claudio before Darius gets draped across the top rope. Diving knee by Danielson to the back of a prone Darius. Surfboard by Danielson as Claudio connects with a running European uppercut. Claudio posts Darius after a two count and we’re going to commercial. Danielson gets the tag and breaks the arm and shoulder of Darius before delivering some hard chops in the corner. Claudio in now with a body slam and a running double stomp. YES kicks by Danielson and Darius responds with hard chops of his own. Danielson isn’t standing for it and has some more hard kicks for Darius. Darius gets a pair of boots up as Danielson charges and connects with a Pele kick off the top! Dante and Claudio gets hot tags now. Springboard crossbody by Dante and an enziguiri. Suicide dive by Dante to Danielson on the floor and another enziguiri to Claudio on the top rope! NBA Jam Frog Splash by Dante gets two. Dante drops his guard just for a second and Claudio double legs him… Giant Swing! Claudio now locks in the Sharpshooter in the center of the ring. Darius is here with a bottom rope assisted Flatliner to Claudio and all four men are now in the ring, slugging away. Assisted Tornado DDT by Top Flight to Claudio and a tope suicida to Danielson on the outside. Double jump moonsault by Dante! Two count. Busaiku Knee by Danielson to Dante! Darius is in trouble but trying to fight off both men. High kick by Danielson and a running European uppercut by Claudio finishes this one.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: ***1/4. Yep, complete sprint to open the night with the right guys winning, but everyone looking good here. Danielson and Claudio as a team are something else.

Danielson takes the mic and asks for a round of applause for Top Flight. Danielson said he heard a chant that warmed his heart, and it was only three letters… A E W. The crowd appeases. Danielson said the first Anarchy in the Arena match almost cost him his career, but he’s fighting again because he loves this company. The Elite no longer represents what AEW stands for, and they’re not even here tonight in front of 7,000 people in Vancouver. Why is Danielson willing to fight in a match that ended his career? Because Danielson loves what AEW represents and what AEW gives to the fans. Danielson will do anything… and he means anything… to protect it.

Match #2. Will Ospreay vs. Lee Moriarty w/ Shane Taylor

Roderick Strong has joined the commentary table, flanked by The Kingdom. Catch-as-catch-can to start, with Ospreay dumping Moriarty with a mat return to finish the sequence. Knuckle locks now as both guys trade monkey flips and arm ringers, but Moriarty snaps the elbow with his feet. Tieres sends Moriarty to the floor and Ospreay follows up suit with a plancha. Ospreay jaws with the UK on the floor as we go to PIP. Taylor takes some liberties with Ospreay on the floor, behind the referees back, as Moriarty takes control. Neck twist by Moriarty as the focus has shifted to the upper body. Moriarty sends Ospreay into the ropes but he handsprings off the ropes with a round kick. Mafia Kick in the corner by Ospreay and a Phenomneal Forearm! Two count. Ospreay thinks about the Tiger Driver 91′ but changes his mind and looks for Kawada Kicks instead, but Moriarty catches the leg and then snaps the fingers! Michinoku Driver by Moriarty gets two. Forearm by Ospreay and an enziguiri by Moriarty. Moriarty goes up top but Ospreay catches him… Cheeky Nandos! Argentine Powerbomb by Ospreay gets two. Taylor gets on the rope but he gets superkicked for his troubles. Hook kick to Moriarty and Ospreay wants the OsCutter, but Moriarty catches the arm and transitions to the Border City Stretch. Moriarty hits the ropes and Ospreay does the same on the far side… Running Blade! Double underhooks by Ospreay as he looks as Roderick Strong, feigns a Tiger Driver, but settles for the Stormbreaker! One, two, three!

Winner: Will Ospreay

Rating: ***1/2. This match ruled for the time it got, and considering the commercial break in the middle of it. Moriarty always delivers in these matches and Ospreay is on another level. Great stuff.

After the match, Taylor levels Ospreay as the rest of the Undisputed Kingdom celebrate over the fallen Ospreay.

Mercedes Mone threw out the first pitch at a Red Sox game this week.

Match #3. Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony vs. Evan Rivers & The Voros Twins

Superkick by Cage. German suplex. Chokeslam by Toa. Body work by Gates of Agony and the swingset sit-out powerbomb finishes this one.

Winner: Gates of Agony & Brian Cage

Rating: NA.

Tony Schiavone steps in to the ring to talk to the former Embassy Members. Cage says Swerve left them high and dry and only called on them when he needed them, but they look to real leaders like The Elite.

Who’s House? Swerve is here! Cage waits for Swerve on the ramp but Swerve lays out the Gates of Agony from the far side of the ring.

AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Copeland sends a shoulder into the midsection of Kyle. Two. Copeland looks for a third but Kyle snatches a guillotine choke, however Copeland picks Kyle up in a suplex and drops him stomach-first over the top rope. Running throat thrust sends Kyle to the floor. Copeland wraps Kyle around the ring post on the outside for good measure, before rolling him back in the ring and locking in a body scissors. Copeland heads up top and Kyle follows him, as both guys jockey for position on the top. Copeland headbutts Kyle to the mat and tries to drop the elbow, but Kyle snatches the armbar! Copeland barely escapes by rolling out and over into a crossface. Crowd is firmly behind Kyle here, booing Copeland. Kyle gets to the ropes… barely. Running knee by Kyle but Copeland catches him in a front facelock, picking him up and dropping him into a gutbuster. Kyle rebounds off the ropes with a lariat! Running forearm by Kyle in the corner. Make that two. Arm breaker by Kyle before holding on, back suplexing Copeland, and snatching a straight ankle lock. Copeland freaks out and BARELY makes the ropes, much to the dismay of the crowd. Kyle focuses the attack on the arm of Copeland, with round kicks and an arm ringer on the apron. King Kong Knee by Kyle off the top to the back of Copeland! Two count. Fujiwara armbar by Kyle but Copeland rolls to his feet and reverses into the Edge-O-Cution! Both guys barely make it to their feet, slugging away with elbows in the middle of the ring. Low kicks by Kyle but he runs into a boot from Copeland. Boot by Kyle. Boot by Copeland. Rebound lariat attempt by Kyle but Copeland waits and looks for the spear but Kyle leapfrogs him. Straight armbar by Kyle but Copeland makes the ropes. Kyle looks for a jumping guillotine but Copeland drops him stomach-first on the knee. Copeland looks for another superplex but Kyle kimuras the arm and dives off the top rope in an Avalanche Single Arm DDT! Copeland lands a liver shot on Kyle and he drops to his knees. Spear by Copeland but Kyle catches him with a guillotine choke in mid-air! Fans are coming unglued here and Copeland walks to his feet while Kyle holds on. Kyle transitions to a kimura but Copeland deadlifts him into the Implant DDT! Spear by Copeland! One, two, three and Copeland retains.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Adam Copeland

Rating: ****1/4. Excellent professional wrestling match in the main event. Copeland is really just on a roll and Kyle is one of the best all-around wrestlers in the world today, who can work with anyone, and these guys made some magic tonight.

After the match, Copeland picks Kyle up and both guys embrace, much to the delight of the fans. Kyle tries to leave and Copeland doesn’t let go, and then almost looks surprised at himself as Kyle rips his arm away.