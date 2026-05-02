It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s episode of AEW Collision, a live show airing at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Peoria, Illinois.
* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …
REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW COLLISION RESULTS!
🚨 IN ONE HOUR! 🚨
We're MOMENTS away from a can't-miss night of action on Saturday Night #AEWCollision!
Be there LIVE at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/VFBKZdqPDk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 2, 2026