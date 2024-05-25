Double or Nothing is tomorrow, and we’ve got a big Collision tonight

Bryan Danielson & FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, & Satnam Singh

Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, & A Mystery Partner vs. The Righteous & Lance Archer

Death Triangle vs. The Gunn Club

AEW Collision 5/25/24

Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary as Wild Thing hits, so that can only mean one thing.

Here’s Jon Moxley! Five years to the day he debuted in AEW, attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Before Moxley can even grab a mic, here’s Don Callis. Callis shows us a video package, highlighting their history together. Callis says he and Moxley are more similar than Moxley realizes, and Callis doesn’t want Moxley to have to fight Takeshita tomorrow. Callis, instead, wants Moxley to join the Don Callis Family. Moxley has one question, and Callis tells him to name it. Before Moxley can, Takeshita blasts him in the back of the head with a Northern Lariat. Takeshita grabs a chair now and looks to break the arm of Moxley, coming off of the middle rope with a double stomp to Moxley’s arm that was trapped in the chair. Takeshita and Callis continue to stomp the chair and the arm until Claudio and Danielson make the save.

A video package of Will Ospreay, covered in his own blood, is shown. Ospreay isn’t worried about his own blood, bruv. Ospreay says it’s his life’s mission to take the International Championship from Roderick Strong.

Match #1. Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous

Wow! GO ACE. Vincent wails on Garcia in the corner but Garcia fights back with some right hands of his own. Garcia mounts Vincent and delivers some punches in the corner. Garcia grabs a headlock as Dutch comes in and Tanahashi grabs him… double swinging neckbreaker! Archer comes in and clears the ring, allowing Dutch to take control of Garcia with a short-arm clothesline. Garcia is isolated in the opposite corner as The Righteous make quick tags. Garcia pushes Vincent off but Archer clears the apron of Garcia’s partners. Garcia ducks under a clothesline and hits a Saito suplex to Vincent. Tanahashi and Archer are legal now as Tanahashi fires in some forearms, finally dropping the big man. Big cross body by Archer takes out Tanahashi. Archer tries to chokeslam Garcia to the floor but he snatches a guillotine choke and drags Archer to the floor. Big Swing by Claudio to Dutch! Deadlift vertical suplex by Claudio to Archer as Claudio tells Tanahashi to head up top for the High Fly Flow! Archer gets up and headbutts Tanahashi. Assisted Dudley Death Drop by The Righteous to Tanahashi. The fight spills to the outside as Claudio sends Dutch into the guardrail. Slingblade by Tanahashi to Vincent. Tanahashi goes up top… High Fly Flow! One, two, three!

Winners: Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, & Hiroshi Tanahashi

Rating: **1/2. Listen, this was a nice surprise and the match was fine. No harm no foul here, and the fans absolutely loved it.

We get an EVP/The Elite propaganda video, vilifying anyone who stands in their way.

Match #2. Lucha Bros w/ Alex Abrahantes vs. The Gunn Club

If the Lucha Bros win, the trios match tomorrow is for the Bang Bang Gang’s titles. If not, than they are out of luck. NO FEAR. Superkicks. Dropkicks. The kitchen sink to start here. Lucha Bros look for a double superkick on the outside but The Gunn’s duck and they hit foot to foot. Running knee lift and a swinging neck breaker combo by The Gunn Club. Vertical suplex by Colten gets two. Double vertical suplex to Penta gets two. Gunn Club is in control as we go to a commercial break, until Penta elbows his way out of a fireman’s carry and plants Colten with a superkick. Austin cuts off Fenix on the apron but Penta sends The Gunn’s into each other and tags Fenix anyway. Double crossbody by Fenix. Tieres to Austin. Outside-in tieres by Penta off the top and a diving twisting splash by Fenix. Two count. Austin swipes Penta’s legs out of on the top rope. Punch to the back of the head by Austin and a Fameasser by Colten. Two count. The Gunns want 3:10 to Yuma but Fenix breaks it up and Colten eats a double superkick. Fear Factor by Penta with a stomp off the top assist by Fenix as Fenix takes out Colten on the outside. One, two, three!

Winners: Lucha Bros

Rating: **1/4. Great to have the Lucha Bros back and this was all just a set up so we can get to tomorrow night, as you could tell they left a lot of meat on the bone.

Jay White joins The Gunns on the apron and stares down The Death Triangle (as well as the sons of Penta and Fenix), who are in the ring.

Match #3. Kyle O’Reilly vs. KM

Guillotine by Kyle brings KM to his knees. Axe and… well, KM catches Smash, but Kyle transitions into a flying armbar and KM taps immediately.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

Rating: NR

Willow Nightingale is here, to remind us that Mercedes Mone has been here for about two months, and she’s been here the entire time. Manitoba Massacre’s, 14 hour trips to Tokyo, Willow is just getting started, and she will go anywhere to defend the TBS Championship.

Match #4. The House of Black vs. The Gates of Agony vs. The Acclaimed vs. The Infantry

Bravo and Caster trade roll ups and two counts early on. Matthews and Bowens now get the tag, but then Kaun tags himself. Okay then. Both guys trade shoulder blocks and nobody budges. King makes the tag and so does Toa, and it’s a hoss fight. Everyone else tries to get in-between them but King and Toa fight of the world. Toa dumps Matthews to the outside but Matthews low bridges him. Suicide dive by King takes out everyone! I lost a few minutes here as the app crashed, so coming back both members of the Infantry connect with crossbody blocks to the floor. Superkick party to King. The Infantry look for the big boot/Russian leg sweep combo by Matthews cuts Dean off with a huge running knee to the face. Lariat by King to Bravo. Cannonball in the corner by King and a sliding dropkick by Matthews in stereo. The House wins again.

Winners: The House of Black

Rating: NR due to streaming issues.

A video of a very dapper Adam Copeland is shown. Copeland says Black brought out the version of Copeland that has a devil on his shoulder, and no angel can be found.

Toni Storm says if Serena Deeb wants to play the victim, she’ll make her a victim. Storm will make Deeb’s three seizures feel like a walk in the park. In Deeb’s obituary, it will mention that she once lost to the champ.

Match #5. Mariah May vs. Leyla Hirsch

May goes up and over Hirsch and just slaps her in the face. Palm strike to the chest by May and Hirsch throws some elbows in return. May then smothers Hirsch with her, ahem, boobs, from a standing position. Hirsch is upset and body locks May, takes a step back, and plants her with a belly-to-belly. May fires back immediately with a shotgun dropkick. The fight spills to the outside as May gets thrown into the steel steps. Back inside the ring, Hirsch throws May into the corner, trips out her feet, and connects with a stalling dropkick. Hirsch goes up top but misses a moonsault. Flying clotheslines by May and a Saito suplex. Two count. May bounces Hirsch’s head off the top turnbuckle before setting her up on it. Head scissors off the top by May. May calls for the hip attack but Hirsch is up, ducks under, and German suplexes May for a two count. Hirsch looks for the Angle Slam but May gets free and headbutts Hirsch. Running sliding knee to the FACE by May and this one is over.

Winner: Mariah May

Rating: **1/2. Mariah May is something else, and this woman is going to be a star. Hirsch held her own here and these two had a fun match.

Lexi Nair is with Serena Deeb. Deeb says it’s the biggest match of her entire career, and it’s Deeb or Nothing. Did Toni have fun when she had to throw in the towel and save her little stooge from having her leg snapped off? The same won’t happen tomorrow night, as Deeb will stretch Storm limb from limb. Timeless, Toni Storm? More like, Time’s Up, Toni Storm.

Match #6. Bryan Danielson & FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, & Satnam Singh