It’s a special Thursday night edition of Collision, with seven matches on tap!

Dralistico vs. Mike Bailey

Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson

Ricochet vs. Angelico

Eight-Man Tag: AR Fox, Bandido, & The OutRunners vs. The Don Callis Family

Daniel Garcia vs. A Member of FTR

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander AEW Collision 5/8/2025