A very rare, taped Collision brings us some big matches tonight

Reina Dorada vs. Thunder Rosa

Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Workhorsemen

West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Cage of Agony vs. KM, Danny Rose, & Danny Gee

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Johnny TV

Roderick Strong vs. Lio Rush

AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision 6/1/24

From the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California!

FTR are with Tony Schiavone in the middle of the ring. Dax said if they have to crawl down the ramp to fight for every single man and woman in the back, that’s what they’ll do. Maybe not tomorrow, next week, or next month, Bryan Danielson will be back… Darby Allin will be back. It will be the summer of AEW and they will whoop The Elite’s ass.

A video of Jack Perry after Anarchy in the Arena is shown. Perry says he can’t give anymore than he possible already does, and nobody believes in the spirit of AEW more than he does. When the company left Perry for dead, he continued to fight, and continued to sacrifice. Perry will continue to shape the future through blood, sweat, and fire.

Match #1. Roderick Strong w/ The Kingdom vs. Lio Rush

Rush cartwheels over Strong but Strong doesn’t play that and throws a running knee at Rush before assaulting him in the corner. Hard chop by Strong and a vertical suplex. Gutbuster by Strong and some even harder chops. Running elbows by Strong and an inverted mat return. Two count. Rush charges into a boot in the corner before sending Strong to the outside and following up with a suicide dive. Another low suicide dive by Rush! Back suplex inside the ring by Rush, before jumping on Strong’s back with a sleeper. Strong escapes and pulls Rush off the top right into a back breaker. Strong locks in a modified Camel Clutch during the PIP. Olympic Slam by Strong gets two. Hard Irish whip by Strong sends Rush into the post, hard. Rush flips out of a back suplex and puts two boots to Strong’s face from the mat. Twisting rebound kick by Rush and a palm strike combination. Rush counters a kitchen sink with a roll up for two. Tornado DDT by Rush. Two count. Enziguiri by Rush to Strong and an Asai Moonsault from the apron takes out The Kingdom. Bottom rope assisted Stunner by Rush! Two count. Rush goes up top but Taven is there to distract him, only momentarily before coming off with a Frog Splash as Strong gets the knees up! Strong holds on to the neck… End of Heartache! One, two, three!

Winner: Roderick Strong

Rating: ***1/4. Hot opener here and the crowd loves Rush’s speed and offense. Nice rebound win for Strong after losing the International Championship.

Kyle O’Reilly refuses to leave Palm Springs empty handed.

Roderick Strong and the Kingdom are in the back and they find Tony Khan. Roddy wants a match against Swerve and TK honors it, this Wednesday, on Dynamite!

Match #2. The Workhorsemen vs. Katsuyori Shibata & Daniel Garcia

Henry and Shibata trade kicks until Shibata connects with a Kitchen Sink and PK. Matt Menard has joined commentary, by the way. Drake gets the tag and lays in some HARD chops in the corer before Henry comes back in. Shibata ducks an overhand and drills Henry with a Complete Shot. Quick tag to Garcia and a pair of swinging neckbreakers. Henry fights out of a third with a kick to the stomach but once again walks into it. Shibata in now and gets cut off by Drake before we go to a commercial break. Back from commercial and Garcia ducks an overhand right and tosses Drake with a Saito suplex. Shibata and Henry are in as Shibata delivers a pair of running boots in the corner. Drake comes in and gets pump kicked too. Running stalling dropkick in the corner by Shibata to Henry and a half-and-half butterfly suplex. Two count. Chops by Shibata as Garcia dances to the beat. Running double knees by Garcia and a Liger Bomb, but the pin is broken up by Drake. Shibata gets dumped to the outside by Drake, who makes a blind tag. BIG rebound belly-to-belly by Drake and a running Meteora by Henry. Double stomp off the top by Henry. MOONSAULT BY DRAKE. ONE, TWO, NO! SHIBATA BREAKS IT UP! Shibata locks in the rear naked choke on Henry and Garcia has it on Drake. Both guys escape and Henry catches Garcia with a spinning hook kick. Ripcord palm strike to Henry by Shibata. Sleeper to Drake, Shibata lets him go and Garcia is there with an overhand right, as Drake falls to the mat and eats the PK for the three count.

Winners: Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata

Rating: ***1/4. Yep, this ruled. Have I mentioned how great The Workhorsemen are? Shibata and Garcia together… that’s a team that has legs. Fun stuff here.

Stokely and Kris Statlander are here. They found something that reminds them of Willow… and it’s a box of garbage. Statlander says she’s going to destroy and decimate anyone who gets in her way next week

Match #3. Thunder Rosa vs. Reina Dorada

Gator roll by Rosa, trying to get a pin out of it but can’t. Arm drags by Rosa and a step-up arm drag from the top. Seated double armbar by Rosa but gives it up and delivers some chops. Hard elbow by Rosa. Elbow by Dorada. Argentine backbreaker by Rosa fight in to a Dominator. Two count. Shankley Gates by rosa and Dorada taps.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Rating: NR

Match #4. Cage of Agony vs. KM, Danny Rose, & Danny Gee

Toa runs over someone. Kaun runs over someone. Cage runs over KM. Gee just got tossed across the ring. Spinebuster by Cage to KM and a German suplex. Deadlift superplex by Cage (Mr. GMSI for a reason). Danny Rose comes off the top with a crossbody and gets thrown across the ring. Tag to Kaun and a shotgun dropkick. Everyone grabs a limb and tosses Rose about ten feet in the air and mercifully end this one.

Winners: Cage of Agony

Rating: NR

Match #5. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Johnny TV w/ Taya Valkyrie

Johnny looks for a neckbreaker early but Claudio counters with a back slide for two. European uppercut by Claudio and a big double stomp. Two count. Delayed vertical suplex for Claudio, who’s now looking for the Big Swing. Taya grabs Johnny’s hands and that allows him to mule kick Claudio low behind the referee’s back. Disaster Kick by Johnny gets a two count. Johnny in control throughout the commercial, beating up on Claudio on the outside and locking in a front headlock in the ring, but Claudio headbutts his way out of it. European uppercuts in the corner by Claudio and a big running pump kick to the face. Two count. Claudio wants the Big Swing but Johnny cradles him for two. Johnny chokes Claudio over the middle rope and Taya slaps him in the face, which seemingly wakes him up and he charges her on the outside. Johnny comes over the ringpost with a tornillo to take out Claudio on the outside! Johnny wants Starship Pain but Claudio crotches him. Reverse superplex by Claudio! Two count. Claudio locks in the Sharpshooter but Taya grabs Johnny’s hands again, so the referee throws her out. Johnny tries the low blow again but Claudio is hip to it and it’s the Big Swing! Big larait by Claudio and this one is over.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Rating: **3/4. Nice win here for Claudio. Johnny was never a threat in this one and that’s fine, but he and Taya are entertaining.

A video package for the Premier Athletes, Josh Woods and Tony Nese, is shown.

We get a quick video package of Shane Taylor Promotion’s opponents tonight, The West Coast Wrecking Crew.

Match #6. Shane Taylor Promotions vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew

Mat return and a dropkick to the face by Moriarty. Isaacs powers Moriarty to the corner and Nelson is in with a pair of flying knees to the knee of Moriarty. Double atomic drop by WCWC and a low dropkick by Nelson. Fisherman’s suplex by Isaac’s gets two. Isaac’s charges Moriarty in the corner and Moriarty catches him and it’s a Flatliner into the middle buckle. Taylor gets the tag and puts his hand through Isaac’s chest. Knee to the face by Isaacs and Nelson gets a quick tag. Nelson uses his speed and strikes against Taylor but Taylor isn’t going down. Running shoulder block by Isaacs. Taylor ducks a pair of over hands and delivers a headbutt and a high angle Uranage. Big splash by Taylor gets two. Taylor runs into a back elbow in the corner but knocks out Nelson with a right hand as he comes off the middle turnbuckle. Package Piledriver and this one is over.

Winners: Shane Taylor Promotions

Rating: **1/2. This didn’t get a heck of a lot of time but this match absolutely ruled. WCWC had a great showing and STP are really heating up.

Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson are here. Jameson says the trios divisions are a bunch of vegans and they’re all getting direct flights booked to Titty City! Killswitch shows up and decimates everyone for no reason.

Match #7. AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle O’Reilly

*Editor’s note: These are two of my favorite wrestlers on the planet and there’s 25+ minutes left in the show… I am giddy.* Kyle fights his way out of an arm drag with a drop toe hold, and an arm drag of his own. Ospreay flips out and delivers a shoulder block. Kyle attacks a headlocks and swipes the legs of Ospreay out. Step-up hurricanrana by Ospreay as Kyle retreats to the outside, and Ospreay follows with a plancha. European uppercut by Ospreay in the corner and a big backbreaker. Two count now as we go to commercial. Ospreay tries to handspring off the ropes but Kyle follows him with a kick to the arm and a rear leg sweep. Hammerlock by Kyle and a sliding knee to the elbow joint. Overhand chop by Kyle but he runs into an enziguiri. Phenomenal Forearm by Ospreay gets a two count, despite the injuries to the arm. The fight continues on the apron, with Ospreay delivering some Kawada kicks, but Kyle catches the arm and snaps Ospreay down to the apron with an arm ringer. Dragon Screw between the ropes to Ospreay as Kyle traps the knee under the middle rope, before coming off the top with a knee drop! Two count. Kyle locks in a Kimura but Ospreay gets to the ropes. Ospreay tries a sunset flip but Kyle snatches a straight armbar! Ospreay barely makes it to the ropes. Kyle hammerlocks the arm and throws Ospreay into the safety rail, before dropkicking Ospreay in the corner. Back in the ring, Kyle delivers a running boot to the face and dives on a guillotine choke, but Ospreay deadlifts Kyle into a brainbuster. Tiger Bomb by Ospreay! Two count. Ospreay heads up top but Kyle kicks his legs out and meets him on the top rope. Arm ringer over the top rope by Kyle. Enziguiri by Ospreay and he goes back up top. 450 splash but Ospreay lands on his feet and delivers a superkick. Ospreay wants the Oscutter but Kyle follows and kicks the leg out. Leg sweep by Kyle but Ospreay kips up into a Ghetto blaster! Ospreay tries the Oscutter again but Kyle catches the armbar in mid-air! Ospreay clasps the hands and Kyle transitions into a triangle choke. Elbows from the bottom by Kyle and a sweep, back to the armbar! Ospreay makes it to his feet and deadlifts Kyle. POWERBOMB! Both men are down! Pair of superkicks by Ospreay, who looks for the Stormbreaker but Kyle gets free and traps the leg… Regal Plex! One, two, no! Hidden Blade out of nowhere! Ospreay looks for a second Hidden Blade but he runs into a high knee by Kyle! Both men are down as they make it to their knees and trade hard strikes. Elbows. Palm strikes. Headbutts. Elbows by Ospreay but an inside leg kick by Kyle. Discus elbow. Brainbuster attempt by Kyle but Ospreay counters with Stundog Millionaire. Hidden Blade from the front by Ospreay but Kyle is out at 2.99! Stormbreaker! One, two, three!

Winner: Will Ospreay

Rating: ****1/2. Yeeeeeaaaaaahhhhhhhh buddddayyyyyyyy. Outstanding professional wrestling match here. We all know what Will Ospreay is capable of, but I’m beyond happy to see Kyle O’Reilly get these opportunities. A hard-hitting, back-and-forth, STRUGGLE here in the main event. The crowd was on their feet the entire time. Just absolute killer stuff here.

After the match, Ospreay shakes the hand of O’Reilly. Both men have a quick conversation in the middle of the ring as Kyle bows out to leave Ospreay with his moment.

A video of Swerve is shown. Swerve says Ospreay has impressed Swerve yet again. Swerve is undefeated at Forbidden Door, so let’s do this again. Roderick Strong is impressive, but that doesn’t mean he can walk up and demand a title shot. Strong is no longer the bully that can beat up a young Swerve, and Swerve is gonna beat that ass now. After Swerve gets rid of Strong, Billy Goat, you’ll see him at Forbidden Door.

Final Thoughts: Man, this was an exciting episode of Collision tonight. Top to bottom the show was consistent, with a heavy focus on newer talent, making it feel fresh and very different than Dynamite. The tag division in AEW is hot, and the four teams we saw tonight are an example of just how deep it is. Strong is a good choice to wrestle Swerve this week, Cage of Agony look like a threat in the trios division, and Ospreay and O’Reilly absolutely tore it down in the main event. AEW’s roster is so deep, there’s no reason we shouldn’t be getting Collision’s like this every week. Just a fun two hours of wrestling. 9/10.