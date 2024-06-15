Tonight’s the one-year anniversary of Collision, and we’ve got some big matches on tap!

Blackpool Combat Club vs. TMDK, Rocky Romero, & Lio Rush

Hechicero vs. Dalton Castle

AEW TNT Championship Qualifier: Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision 6/15/24

Live from the Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio!

Match #1. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Lio Rush, TMDK, & Rocky Romero

Danielson lays in some European uppercuts to Rush and here we go. Yuta gets the tag but Rush uses his speed and makes the tag to Rocky. Mat return by Yuta and a tag to Rocky. Quick tags all around and Claudio flattens Mikey with a European uppercut and Danielson comes of the top with a missile dropkick. Shotgun dropkick by Danielson but he runs into a flying back elbow from Mikey. Lebell Lock by Danielson but everyone is in the ring and it’s all broken loose as we go to commercial. Danielson gets tripped up and TMDK are in control, making quick tags. Forever Clotheslines by Romero now, but Danielson counters with a reverse atomic drop. Haste gets the tag but Danielson gets Claudio. Claudio clears house with uppercuts and a big body drop to Mikey. Running European on the outside to Rocky! To Mikey! Double stomp to Shane in the ring and he’s looking for the Big Swing, but Rocky breaks it up. Cutter by Moxley to Shane and he calls for the tag from Claudio and gets it. Cutter to Mikey. Lariat in the corner by Moxley and some mounted punches… piledriver by Moxley! Two count. Moxley looks for the rear naked choke but settles for a big boot and both guys are down after a double clothesline. Rush is here with a Frog Splash out of nowhere! Two count. Uranage and a powerbomb combo by TMDK, after they saved Rush from a Death Rider. Busaiku Knee to Mikey. Shotgun dropkick to Danielson. Sliced Bread by Rocky to Yuta. Big Swing to Rocky! Rush jumps on Claudio’s back, but he pops him up right into a Death Rider from Moxley and this one is over!

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: ***1/2. Man, this was just fun. All-action here from the start and BCC continues to reign supreme. Crowd loved every moment of it, and that’s what you want from an opener.

Moxley grabs the mic and says he’s going to walk through the Forbidden Door to bury Tetsuya Naito once and for all!

The Acclaimed are here and say that The Elite are out of touch with AEW fans. The people don’t want snitch ass bitches, they want Platinum Max on the mic roasting everybody, and Bowens and Daddy Ass scisssoring. Bowens said go ahead, do your best, they want the tag team titles. Caster is about to kick it old school.

Here’s Brandon Cutler. The Acclaimed disparage The Elite every chance they get, and they’re now fined $10,000 instead of $5,000. Christopher Daniels is here and he says Tony Khan has reversed the fines, so Cutler can go to the back. Cutler then gets in his face so Daniels cracks him with a clipboard and roll him in the ring, right into Scissor Me, Timbers from The Acclaimed.

Match #2. No Disqualification: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa

Both women are dressed for combat, wearing jeans t-shirts with some gloves and hand warps, a nice throwback to NWA there. Brawl to start and here we go, as Thunder comes off the top to the floor with a diving crossbody. Thunder misses a dropkick and hits only steel steps, as Deonna traps her arm between the steps and the ringpost and dropkicks it. Back in the ring, Thunder fights up and plants Deonna with a Death Valley Driver! Thunder rolls out of the ring to grab a title, but Deonna comes flying in with a baseball slide on the table and it catches Thunder in the face! Deonna brings the table in the ring and bounces Thunder’s head off of it as we go to commercial. Back from break as Thunder lays in some hard chair shots to Deonna’s back and follows up with a Samoan Drop on the flat table! Tough landing for Deonna there. Two count. Both women head up to the top rope but Deonna pulls Thunder’s head underneath here and tucks it under the turnbuckle, pulling her arm through, and punting her! Two count. Deonna looks for a piledriver but Thunder counters with a DDT on a chair! Another two count. Thunder puts Deonna in a trash can and hits it with a chain, sets her up in the corner, and then uses a table as a ramp (I 100% thought it was going to collapse, and it didn’t), runs off, and dropkicks the garbage can! Two count. Both women fight over the table as Thunder looks for a package piledriver, but Deonna counters with a piledriver of her own but she dropped down to her knees! Brutal. Two count. Fujiwara armbar by Deonna as she transitions to the Venus de Milo, but both women get caught up in the ropes. Deonna rolls to the outside and grabs a camera from a cameraman, and chokes out Thunder through the ropes! Thunder is out!

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Rating: ***1/4. Really good stuff here. The story was both women haven’t liked each other, and it’s only gotten worse over the last few weeks, slowly but surely. The match wasn’t always pretty, and it felt like a real bar fight at times… which it should have. Fun stuff.

Match #3. Dalton Castle w/ The Boys (kind of) vs. Hechicero w/ The Gates of Agony

Hechicero ran into Cage of Agony on Dynamite and they said they were impressed with him, which is they they’re out here right now. Lots of Greco back and forth here to start, with Hechicero quickly locking in an arm triangle choke. Castle gets to the ropes and delivers a back elbow. Hechicero follows Castle into the ropes with a lariat and delivers some big chops. Castle ducks a clothesline and tosses Hechicero with a big exploder. Power double leg by Castle but Hechicero counters with a roll up for two. Big knee lift by Hechicero and a running leg scissor bomb finishes this one.

Winner: Hechicero

Rating: *3/4. Not much more than a squash here, but Hechicero is so damn cool.

After the match, Hetchy (can I do that?) and the Gates of Agony continue the beatdown, but Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard make the save.

Top Flight and Action Andretti are in the back, but here’s Lio Rush. Rush says he’s got some history with Andretti, and wishes him luck tonight.

Here is Christian Cage with a Father’s Day Celebration. Today is the anniversary of Buddy Wayne’s passing, too. Christian says that Nick’s father passing was the best thing that’s ever happened to him. Killswitch presents Christian with a portrait of himself and a card from Nick Wayne. Christian acknowledges that he came up short against Swerve, but he still has a gift to his children. Christian says he’s the greatest signing in this company and declares himself the best wrestler in history.

Match #4. AEW TNT Championship Qualifier: Lee Moriarty w/ Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Dante Martin w/ Darius Martin & Action Andretti

Pair of armdrags by Dante and a tieres that sends Moriarty to the floor. Dante wants to fly but Moriarty evades, and dumps Dante. Double jump springbroad crossbody by Dante gets a two count. Dante looks for a half-nelson suplex but Moriarty breaks the grip and grabs a hold of the hand.. snapping the fingers! Arm Triangle into a twisting sit-out facebuster by Moriarty! Border City Stretch now and Martin is trying to reach the ropes, but Moriarty is stomping the injured fingers… but he gets there! Double underhook by Moriarty into a Michinoku Driver! Two count. Knee lift by Martin as he goes up and over Moriarty, before coming off the top with a big Meteora! Martin goes back up top with the crossover frog splash and he gets the win!

Winner: Dante Martin

Rating: **3/4. Much of this match took place during the PIP, but what we saw was pretty darn good. Moriarty is just creating moves left and right, it seems.

After the match, Shane Taylor and Anthony Agogo hit the ring and lay into Dante Martin. Darius Martin and Action Andretti try to make the save, but Taylor overpowers them and the beatdown continues. Here’s Lio Rush! Rush uses his quickness to take out everyone and dumps Taylor over the top rope, effectively making the save for Top Flight and Andretti.

A video package of Hikaru Shida is shown.