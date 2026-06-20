It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, with the June 20 episode of AEW Collision from Sugar Land, Texas.
* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …
REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW COLLISION RESULTS!
Tomorrow, 6/20!
We're less than 24 hours away from a packed night of wrestling on Saturday #AEWCollision!
Make sure to be there at 8/7c on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/ICoNk546PS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 20, 2026