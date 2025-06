Last week I said it felt like forever since we had a Saturday Collision, so why not… Collision Thursday!

Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. The Patriarchy

Brody King & Templario vs. The Don Callis Family

Megan Bayne vs. Vertvixen

AEW TNT Championship: Adam Cole vs. ???

Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Collision 6/26/2025 From the accesso Showare Center in Kent, Washington!