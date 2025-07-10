Day two of a four day stretch of programming, as we have another special Thursday night edition of Collision!

FTR & The Patriarchy vs. The OutRunners & JetSpeed

Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata vs. Megan Bayne, Julia Hart, Athena, & Thekla

Paragon vs. Kyle Fletcer & RPG Vice

Mistico vs. Beast Mortos

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Gabe Kidd

AEW Collision 7/10/2025

Live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary and here comes the Don Callis Family.

Match #1. Don Callis Family vs. The Paragon

Kitchen sink by Kyle O’Reilly to Kyle Fletcher.. and we reset. Back suplex neckbreaker combo by Roddy and Adam Cole to Trent. Trent gets his chest chopped off in the corner and KO gets the tag. Quick knees and a tag to Cole. Kitchen sink and a missile dropkick by Cole. Kyle and Roddy with a pair of knees to Rocky, before suplexing Trent on to him. Fletcher tags the tag and goes bananas, body slamming Roddy and getting the two. Trent in now, isolating Roddy in the Don Callis Family corner and it’s now forever clotheslines by Rocky. Roddy rolls underneath and KO gets the tag. Striking combo by KO and Trent takes the Ric Flair flip in the corner. Roundhouse to Terent and a dragon screw leg whip to Fletcher. Trent now set up on a folding chair on the outside, and KO runs the apron and jumps off with a missile dropkick in the corner! Fletcher catches KO getting back in the ring with a running boot to the face and Rocky follows up with a suicide dive. Commercial. Double clothesline and both KO and Trent are down. Hot tag to Roddy and he clears the ring!Leg lariat to Fletcher. Spicy dropkick to Trent. Dominator position to Rocky, Roddy THROWS HIM UP AND FLIPS HIM FACE DOWN IN THE SAME SPOT, pops him up, and hits a cutter! Woah. Olympic Slam to Trent! Running elbows against the ropes and a back suplex into a facebuster by Roddy. Trent shoves Roddy into an enziguiri from Fletcher. Running leg lariat in the corner and a half and half suplex suplex to Roddy by Fletcher. Death Valley Driver by Trent with an assisted knee drop from Rocky. One, two, no! Rocky runs into a knee. So does Trent. And Fletcher misses a charge. Cole gets the tag! Pump kick to Rocky. One for Trent. Ushigaroshi to Trent! Enziguiri to Rocky. Brainbuster on the knee to Rocky! Cole throws Trent into his corner so he can tag Fletcher, and Fletcher finally makes it. HOCKEY FIGHT. Half and half suplex by Fletcher but he runs into a superkick. PANAMA SUNRISE! One, two, no! Cole tries to Lower the Boom but it’s a lariat by Fletcher. Strong Zero attempt but Roddy dumps Trent. Double sliced bread by Rocky. Superkick by Cole. Cole Lowers the Boom on Rocky and this one’s over!

Winners: The Paragon

Rating: ****. Excellent trios match to open the show. I said it a few weeks ago, but Collision is like the Paragon and Don Callis Family show, and that’s a good thing. Good win for The Paragon and it may be about time they challenge for the trios titles.

After the match, Fletcher tries to attack Cole from behind but Cole sees it coming and Fletcher thinks better of it.