The road to AEW All In: London continues tonight with AEW Collision live at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Roanoke, Virginia.
* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …
REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW COLLISION RESULTS!
TONIGHT!
Saturday #AEWCollision returns LIVE to TNT emanating from Roanoke, VA!
Make sure to tune in right when the action KICKS OFF at 8/7c on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/o38gHwWdAm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2026
TONIGHT!
COLLIDERS, RISE UP! #AEWCollision returns to its regular night and time!
The show starts LIVE at 8/7c on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/V4AgtjFoUf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2026