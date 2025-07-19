The Chicago residency continues tonight with a Saturday night Collision!
- Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo
- Ricochet vs. AR Fox
- Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. The Gunns vs. Gates of Agony vs. CRU
- Bandido, JetSpeed, & Mascara Dorada vs. Don Callis Family
- Paragon vs. Kyle Fletcer & RPG Vice
- Max Caster vs. Kyle O’Reilly
- Katsuyori Shibata vs. Rush
AEW Collision 7/19/2025
From the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois!