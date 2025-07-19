The Chicago residency continues tonight with a Saturday night Collision!

Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo

Ricochet vs. AR Fox

Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. The Gunns vs. Gates of Agony vs. CRU

Bandido, JetSpeed, & Mascara Dorada vs. Don Callis Family

Paragon vs. Kyle Fletcer & RPG Vice

Max Caster vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Rush

From the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois!