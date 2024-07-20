AEW’s new home away from home stay starts tonight

Roderick Strong vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Skye Blue vs. Hikaru Shida

The Beast Mortos vs. Darby Allin

AEW Collision 7/20/24

Live from the ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas! tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on the call and we’re starting with the newest member of Team AEW… Darby Allin!

Match #1. Darby Allin vs. The Beast Mortos

Very cool feel to this venue, seems like a Ring of Honor hybrid with great acoustics. Shoulder block by Mortos and a shotgun dropkick by Darby. Lope suicida by Darby! Darby tries a diving hurricanrana off the apron but Mortos catches him and then swings him into the steel steps! Back in the ring, Mortos locks in a surfboard, only to use it to launch Darby into the top turnbuckle. Darby tries to fight up but Mortos pops him up into a huge Samoan drop. Roll up by Darby but Mortos shoves him off, and Darby comes off the bottom rope with a slingshot crossbody. Darby dives on a rear naked choke but Mortos cannonballs the both of them into the turnbuckles. Mortos looks for a running knee in the corner but Darby moves and Mortos crashes down to the floor. Darby heads up top.. Coffin Drop to the floor! Darby rolls Mortos in the ring but Mortos headbutts him off the apron. Diving tornillo through the top and middle rope! Huge spear back inside the ring by Mortos gets a long two count. Darby tries to fight back with some hard chops and Mortos fires back a huge overhand right. Striking combination by Darby and a running Code Red gets two. Both guys are fighting on the top rope now and Mortos gorilla press slams Darby off the top! Another long two count. Mortos sets Darby up on the top rope, but Darby counters with a flipping crucifix bomb! Coffin Drop! One, two, three!

Winner: Darby Allin

Rating: ***1/2. This absolutely ruled. The venue, visuals, and acoustic of this arena sound great and the fans are rabid. This was a holy s fest back and forth and both guys got a chance to look awesome here.

Darby says people tell him to slow down because he won’t be able to walk at 30, but he’s 30 and feels great. Darby doesn’t take a night off, and he’s ready for his first Blood & Guts. The Bucks never show up for Collision, so AEW is Darby’s baby now. Darby thanks the Bucks for bringing him here, but they suck now.

The Acclaimed are here and Daddy Ass is has had it. Blood & Guts isn’t about scissors or rapping, it’s time to nut up or shut up.

Match #2. Skye Blue vs. Hikaru Shida

Blue with a huge running boot to the face quickly and away we go. Snap mare by Blue and Shida ducks a rebound kick. Blue rolls to the outside and Shida comes off the middle rope with a crossbody block to the floor! The referee calls the doctor in to check on Blue as we go to commercial. Looks like the doctor is stopping this match as Shida walks to the back during the commercial break.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Rating: NR. This stinks and I hope Blue is alright, as it seemed to be a knee or a hip injury.

Lance Archer is backstage and he’s beating the holy heck out of everyone for seemingly no reason.

Chris Jericho says he can match Suzuki blow for blow, match for match, experience for experience. Suzuki shouldn’t have turned down Jericho’s offer. Learning Tree vs. Murder Grandpa. Thanks, guys.

Match #3. Tony Nese w/ The Premier Athlete Brand vs. Rey Fenix w/ Alex Abrahantes

Top wrist lock by Fenix but Nese comes back with a spinning back kick. Neckbreaker by Nese gets two. Nese puts the boots to Fenix who tries to springboard off the middle rope but slips, and Nese goes right to the knee. Fenix fights back with some chops and a dropkick that sends Nese to the floor. Fenix feigns a dive but Sterling pulls Nese out of the way and Nese lands a superkick. The rest of the Premier Athlete Brand put the boots to Fenix as we head to PIP. Nese introduces Fenix to the guardrail a bunch and we go to a full commercial. Macho Man-esque over the top neckbreaker by Nese. Single-arm choke bomb by Nese. Two count. Nese looks for the running knees in the corner but Fenix catches him with a boot in the face. Rope walk spinning back kick by Fenix, who disposes of the rest of the Premier Athletes. Somersault plancha over the top by Fenix takes out everyone. Fenix walks the ropes and puts Sterling on the apron but Nese is there with a spinning back kick to the face. 450 splash off the top by Nese and Fenix is out at 2.99999. Pumphandle by Nese but Fenix slides out the back and superkicks Nese. Ropewalk PK by Fenix and a frog splash will finish this one.

Winner: Rey Fenix

Rating: **3/4. Far more competitive than I thought it would be and Fenix fought against all odds. Fenix rebounded after the early mis-step and the fans were here for this one.

Tony Schiavone is here with FTR. Cash said last week they believe Tommy Billington has the brightest future of anyone in the sport, but for now, he wants to talk about FTR. The last year, Cash had been dealing with some stuff personally and every night wrestling was his escape. Cash has a temper but everything you heard was untrue about him outside of the ring. It’s time for FTR to go Buck hunting. Dax runs down FTR’s credentials from the last two years and they’ve been losing a few matches lately. While Dax has been hurt, he’s been watching to see The Young Bucks take the tag team championship to the next level, but they haven’t defended the titles just once. Next week, FTR’s road to gold starts on Collision and they will give the fans everything they’ve got. That road will end at Wembley.