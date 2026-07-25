The road to AEW Redemption 2026 winds down tonight in “The Music City,” as a new episode of AEW Collision, a taped show, premieres at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.
* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …
REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW COLLISION RESULTS!
TONIGHT!
Happy #AEWRedemption Eve to all who celebrate!
We're KICKING OFF a huge weekend of wrestling with #AEWCollision at 8/7c on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/AbnBxOy7Uj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2026