The first part of a doubleheader for AEW starts… now!

The Conglomerate vs. The Premier Athletes

Top Flight vs. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Brian Cage & Lee Moriarty

Johnny TV vs. Orange Cassidy

Thunder Rosa vs. Maya World

FTR vs. MxM Collection

Pac vs. Lio Rush

The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram

AEW Collision 7/27/24

Live from the ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on the call and we get some highlights of an AEW vs. Adult Swim match that took place on the Jericho Cruise. Which leads us to…

Match #1. Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV

Hammerlock by Cassidy but TV flips out. TV throws two of the slowest high kicks in the history of high kicks and Cassidy goes sunglasses and pocket hands. Dropkick and a suicide dive by Cassidy. TV blocks a Satellite DDT with a back breaker and a Russian Leg Sweep. TV misses a moonsault. And he misses another moonsault. Then he hits moonsault. TV works over the arm on the outside of the ringThis feels weird. Disaster kick by TV and a rolling neckbreaker to Cassidy, who was draped over the middle rope. Diving victory roll by Cassidy gets two. Stundog Millionaire by Cassidy and a Satellite DDT. Two count. TV blocks an Orange Punch and comes back with a swinging neckbreaker. Starship Pain misses and Cassidy comes off the top with a diving DDT, but he gets caught. Another swinging neckbreaker by TV and Starship Pain connects this time. Two count. Beach Break by Cassidy and the Orange Punch finishes this one.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Rating: *3/4. This was… pretty rough all around. TV seemed like he was moving in slow motion and there were a bunch of awkward spots here.

After the match, TV clips the leg and Taya Valkyrie hits the ring, but Willow Nightingale makes the save.

The Bang Bang Gang are upset with The Patriarchy and they want them to know that Saturday nights are their show. The Collision Cowboys, baby.

Match #2. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Brian Cage & Lee Moriarty vs. Top Flight

Moriarty and Yuta to start… just twenty-four hours after Moriarty beat Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship. Dropkick to start and Darius tags himself in. Enziguiri by Dante and a springboard crossbody. Two count. Darius is in with a snap suplex and a senton by Dante. Double dropkick to Claudio and an assisted Tornado DDT. German suplex by Yuta to Dante and a tag to Claudio. Double shoulder block to Dante and Cage tags himself in. Spinning Full Nelson slam by Cage. Dante lands on his feet about a powerbomb and catches Cage with an enziguiri. Wheelbarrow into a neckbreaker by Cage and here comes Moriarty. Shining Wizard to Dante for two. Claudio gets the tag and it’s European uppercuts for everyone. Giant Swing to Moriarty and Claudio is looking for the Neutralizer. Blind tag by Darius and he comes off the middle rope with a swinging Complete Shot. Fisherman’s Buster to Yuta, who just tagged himself in. Death Valley Driver into a facebuster by Darius for two. Powerbomb by Cage to Darius. Dante with a somersault senton off the top. European uppercut by Claudio. Claudio and Cage now square off. Clotheslines by both guys and a pair of superkicks by Top Flight. and a double plancha to the outside. Running European uppercut by Claudio to Cage. Knee to the face of the head off the top by Moriarty but Yuta tags himself in and dropkicks Moriarty out of the ring. Arm-trapped Olympic Slam by Yuta and he finishes this one with the seatbelt.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: **1/2. Fine tag scramble here, with BCC maintaining dominance and Yuta setting up a rubber match with Moriarty at some point.

Lexy Nair is with Willow Nightingale and The Conglomeration and it’s a promo that you have to see to believe. Mark Briscoe inducts the newest member… and it’s his brand-new son, Jay. Briscoe tells Kyle to hold his baby, the Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Championship, which Kyle throws in the air like a child. Ishii does Ishii things. Just go watch it.

Match #3. Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

Tieres into an arm drag by Hologram. By Mortos. Lots of lucha libre to start this and it’s too fast to follow. Snap mare by Mortos and a neck twister. Snap powerslam by Mortos. Two count. Back elbows by Hologram and a POUNCEEEEEE by Mortos. Mortos in control throughout the break as he tries to rip the mask off Hologram. Back from commercial and Hologram with a triple inside-out tieres that has the fans on their feet. Headbutt by Mortos and he heads up top. Hologram catches him and sits out with a hammerlock powerbomb. Mortos stands over him and wants a pin but the ref doesn’t count it. UP AND OVER DESTROYER ON THE APRON BY HOLOGRAM! Kind of, but woooof that was a rough landing. Hologram walks the ropes and dives with a senton about 2/3 of the way across the ring. Wow. Fans are chanting his name and they’re all on their feet… AEW might have something here. Tope suicida by Hologram! Pop-up Poisonrana by Hologram and he gets a two count. Spinning back kick by Hologram but he gets caught charging and Mortos powerbombs him on his knee. Running headbutt by Mortos! Two count. Enziguiri by Hologram but Mortos responds with an overhand chop. Hologram hurricanranas himself out of an avalanche gorilla press! Springboard Crucifix Bomb by Hologram and a seatbelt will finish this one.

Winner: Hologram

Rating: ***. I mean, if you like lucha libre, you’ll love this. You won’t find much storyline here or much selling, but you’ll get “holy s” chants move after move. Hologram, however, has something and the fans, children especially, love it.