It’s Thursday, and this week, you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a special Thursday night episode of AEW Collision, live at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, MI.
* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …
REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW COLLISION RESULTS!
TONIGHT!
Join us LIVE for Night Two of our doubleheader in Detroit on #AEWCollision!
The special Thursday night presentation begins LIVE at 8/7c on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/CBgsLtKZIM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026
TONIGHT!
A special Thursday Night #AEWCollision is coming to you LIVE from Detroit!
The action KICKS OFF LIVE at 8/7c on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/zzdsx02wfr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026