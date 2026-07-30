It’s Thursday, and this week, you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a special Thursday night episode of AEW Collision, live at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, MI.

* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW COLLISION RESULTS!

TONIGHT! Join us LIVE for Night Two of our doubleheader in Detroit on #AEWCollision! The special Thursday night presentation begins LIVE at 8/7c on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/CBgsLtKZIM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026