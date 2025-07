After a fantastic episode of Dynamite, we are right back tonight with a live episode of Thursday Night Collision!

Tag Team Tournament: FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang

Willow Nightingale vs. Thekla

Tag Team Tournament: Gates of Agony vs. Brodido

AEW TNT Championship Street Fight: Dustin Rhodes (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision 7/31/25

Live from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois!