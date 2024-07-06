Back to your normally scheduled LIVE Collision tonight so let’s get to business!

Riho vs. Lady Frost

Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora

Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson vs. The Conglomeration

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Semi-Final: Jay White vs. Hangan Page

AEW Collision 7/6/24

Live from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi! MJF says Danny Garcia was a pawn the entire time, and he’ll tell us why later. Garcia won’t make it to All In, and hell, he will probably never wrestle again. MJF isn’t here to talk to Garcia, he’s here to talk to the fans. MJF shows a video clip of Dynamite from 8/2/23, where he said he can’t handle rejection well and he suffers from ADHD. MJF says he opened up to the people, and they never gave a damn. MJF did everything for the people, let his guard down, let in Adam Cole for the people, broke his body for the people. What did the fans do after MJF gave us everything? The fans chanted “Thank you Joe” while MJF was in physical therapy. What MJF did to Garcia wasn’t personal between MJF and Garcia, it was personal between MJF and the fans. MJF will now take away everything that the people love, because the fans have ruined this company. But don’t worry, MJF will fix it. Ospreay can’t help the company like MJF can, all he cares about is good matches and not ticket sales, or ratings. The only ratings Will Ospreay cares about are Meltzer’s, and not Neilsen’s.

Enter Will Ospreay.

Wait, nevermind, it was just Ospreay’s music, because Ospreay isn’t here tonight. Ospreay isn’t coming tonight because he’s a two faced, fickle, gutless, coward… just like the people. His name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and you’ll thank him later.

Lexi Nair is with The Conglomeration. Kyle says we’re a little bummed out. Mark says he’s not bummed out, because failure ain’t nothing but a steppingstone to the throne, it’s a pit stop to the top. The Conglomeration is about to put an ass whoopin on the Iron Savages, and Kyle feels better.

Match #1. The Conglomeration vs. The Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson

Mark Briscoe is drinking some Savage Sauce and he’s shoulder blocking everyone. Enziguiri by Mark to Boulder. Kyle breaks Bronson down with roundhouse kicks. Jawbreaker to Bronson. Double shoulder block by the Savages and Kyle is in trouble throughout the commercial. Mark gets the hot tag and he’s here with some Red Neck Kung Fu to everyone. Discus elbow to Bronson and Boulder misses a corner charge. Cassidy finally makes the tag and dives on Jameson on the outside. Diving crossbody to Bronson and a Satellite DDT to Boulder. Orange punch attempt but Bronson catches him in a bearhug. Blockbuster off the apron by Mark to Boulder. Regal Knee off the apron by Kyle. Orange Punch by Cassidy and this one is over.

Winners: The Conglomeration

Rating: *3/4. This was barely anything more than a squash here but it was a fun one. Conglomeration are a random, off, mixed-up, three-piece that just fit so well together.

Jack Perry cuts a promo about the TNT Championship. He’ll give someone an opportunity to take the title away from him, but if they don’t, he will sacrifice them.

Lexi Nair is here with Hangman. Hangman said he’s only back because of The Elite having a use for him, but that’s not why Hangman is here. We know why. He knows why. Hangman becomes unhinged and says he will burn “his” world to the ground at All In, so we can only assume he means Swerve.

Match #2. Toni Storm w/ Luther & Mariah May vs. Trish Adora w/ The Infantry

Shoulder block by Adora but Storm trips her up and cradles her for two. Ankle pick by Adora for two. Air Raid Crash-like armbar (?) by Adora but she drops Storm and looks for a split armbar. Dropkick by Storm sends Adora to the floor and she follows up with a baseball slide. Storm then takes the mic and asks the crowd for a standing ovation as we go to commercial. My feed cut out here and it comes back with a Low angle German suplex by Trisha and Storm fights back with some stiff elbows. Pump kick Adora and she looks for a lariat but Storm ducks and SPIKES her with Storm Zero. This one’s over.

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: NR. I’ll come back to this after the show is over and rewatch.

A video package of Willow Nightingale and Toni Storm is shown, as both women will meet this week on Dynamite in the Owen Hart Cup.

The Patriarchy are here and Christian says he didn’t even know who the Trios Champions were, he had to google it. Christian believes White wants out of the Bang Bang Gang, and Christian is going to take those titles and revive them. Paving his road to the World Heavyweight Championship. Christian also tells Juice to suck on a Fentanyl lollipop and calls The Gunn’s Billy Gunn’s waste. Kip Sabian shows up and tells Christian that he lost his father, and then Christian has Killswitch possibly murder him.

Match #3. AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Marko Stunt

Marko is back! Crowd loves it, as Stunt is from Mississippi. Vicious lariat by Perry to start. Perry pounds on Stunt and then lawndarts him into the middle turnbuckle. Brutal. Stunt somehow kicks out at two. Hurricanrana by Marko for two. Codebreaker by Marko! Marko goes up top now for a DragonRana but gets buckle bombed. Running knee to the face lays out Marko and this one’s over.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Jack Perry

Rating: *1/2. This was awesome for the two minutes it lasted.

Match #4. Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Beast Mortis

Mortos springs off the ropes and then flips out of a top wrist lock. Claudio wants Mortos to hit the ropes and he then gets chip blocked. Mortos looks for a leap frog but Claudio catches him with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Two count. Mortos with a short-arm snap powerslam that gets a one count. Mortos drops the knee pad and charges in the corner, but Claudio moves and Mortos goes over the top and lands on a cameraman! Claudio tries to follow up with a dive but Mortos rolls back in the ring and then flies through with a twisting plancha-like suicide dive of his own. Tieres by Mortos back in the ring but Claudio side steps a charge and Mortos posts himself on the turnbuckle. Walking back suplex by Claudio. Diving crossbody by Claudio gets a two count. Both guys trade hard slaps now but Claudio gets woken up and delivers some uppercuts. Slingblade by Mortos and a pop-up Samoan Drop! Two count. Mortos gets run into the corner but hops up to the top rope with no hands and dives off with a twisting headbutt! HUGE spear by Mortos seemingly cuts Claudio in two. Two count. Mortos runs into a back elbow and Claudio dumps him over the top. Claudio now rolls outside to the far side of the ring, gets a head of steam, and cuts off Mortos with a running European uppercut. Back inside the ring, Claudio walks into a big headbutt. Gory Special into a backbreaker by Mortos! Two count. Mortos comes off the top but eats a European uppercut. Big Swing! Big running lariat by Claudio and this one is over.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Rating: ***1/4. Heck of a showing for Mortos tonight, who got in a lot of offense against Claudio. Claudio overcome over it but Mortis sure is a monster.

Matt Menard is with Lexi Nair. Menard is beat up, but he delivers some good news about Danny Garcia, who is at home in Buffalo, but he’ll be making a complete recovery. Six months from now, maybe a year, he won’t be getting dick dancin’ Danny Garcia. You’re getting Red Death Danny Garcia!

Serena Deeb says if Riho wants to run it back after their match in 2021, then Deeb is fine with that. She’s not the same wrestler she was in 2021 and now she’s the best. Let’s do it again.

Match #5. Riho vs. Lady Frost

Frost goes up and over and Riho runs into a back kick. Running neckbreaker by Frost gets an early two count. Dope toe hold by Riho sends Frost over the middle rope and it’s the 619. Diving crossbody off the top by Riho gets a two count. Bulldog out of the corner by Riho but she runs into a pair of boots. Frost cartwheels over the back of Riho and stuns her with a shotgun dropkick. Riho tries to chop Frost in the corner but Frost isn’t interested in caring and she walks her down as we go to a full commercial. Back from break and Frost has an armbar locked in. Riho gets free and catches Frost with an odd-looking tieres. Frost heads to the floor and Riho comes off the top with a diving crossbody. Riho lands HARD on the knees of Frost and it looks like the distance was off considerably there. Brutal landing for both women. Riho heads up top and misses a double stomp. Frost with a high kick and the Chiller Driller! Long two count. Frost goes up top for Frost Byte but Riho grabs a leg and pulls her down. Overhead belly-to-belly by Frost now and a moonsault off the top! Two count. Riho is up and ducks a clothesline. Arm-trapped STO by Riho and this one is over, which she apparently calls Run Hey.

Winner: Riho

Rating: **1/4. A few awkward spots here and hopefully nobody was injured, but Riho manages to get a win as she heads towards her showdown with Serena Deeb.

Lexi Nair is with Shane Taylor Promotions and Top Flight. Next week, it’s a trios match. Taylor says Top Flight’s gotten a pass, but the wait is over.

We see the same video package that was saw last night, as Samoa Joe threatens Chris Jericho ahead of their Calgary Stampede match this week on Dynamite

Match #6. Owen Hart Cup Semi-Final: Jay White w/ The Bang Bang Gang vs. Hangman Page

The announcement is made that The Bucks have barred The Bang Bang Gang from ringside, and here we go. Page beats on White in the corner and White fires some big forearms back. One hard forearm drops White and Hangman follows with a fallaway slam. White rolls to the apron and Page follows, but White stuns him over the top. Page quickly rebounds with a double jump lariat that sends White to the floor, as Page follows and bounces White’s head off of the guard rail. Fans are still chanting for Hangman here, despite his actions against Jeff Jarrett last week. White tries for Bladerunner out of nowhere but Hangman goes at the eyes and then swings White around by the neck! Both guys roll to the outside and White charges Page as both guys fly awkwardly over the steel steps! Brutal landing there. Page then clotheslines White into the front row. Page is busted wide open now, maybe getting cut by the steps. Back in the ring and White delivers a hard Dragon Screw followed by some heavy chops in the corner. White now focuses on the cut and tries to open Page up even more. DDT by White gets a two count. White looks for the Uranage but Page elbows his way out. Page runs into a back elbow and another chop. Complete Shot by White and a deadlift German suplex! On the apron now and Page charges for a clothesline but White hits another Complete Shot. Page with a desperation powerbomb on the apron! White rolls in the ring and Page calls for the Buckshot! White takes a knee and Page has to change course. Cradle by White for two. Big boot by Page but White catches a second one and it’s a Dragon Screw leg whip between the ropes. White charges Page and Page is there with a huge powerbomb! Two count. Hard right hands by Page and now he’s looking for another Buckshot but White ducks and it’s the big Uranage! Two count. White grabs a sleeper and dumps Page with a sleeper suplex. Guns Up as White looks for Bladerunner but Page counters with a Deadeye attempt, however the referee is down! Deadeye by Page. One, two, three, four, five, etc. Page sees there’s no referee so he takes off his belt and strangles White! Page now whips White with the belt but Jeff Jarrett is here to grab the belt! Sleeper suplex by White! Christian Cage is here from the far side with a spear to Jay White! Buckshot and this one is over!

Winner: Hangman Page

Rating: ****1/4. Absolutely fantastic main event! On paper you knew it was going to be, but there was a lot of fun chicanery towards the end that made sense and actually added to the match. Might be tough to get the fans to boo Page, though. Man, Jay White is so good.

Final Thoughts: Kind of an all over the place show tonight, both in story and wrestling. The main event delivered as everyone expected, but nothing else really on the show stood out. MJF drew the line in the sand and we know where that’s going, but the majority of this show was unfortunately forgettable. 7/10.