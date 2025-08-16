IT’S A TECHNICAL SPECTACLE in the main event tonight!

JetSpeed vs. Death Riders

Paragon vs. Blake Christian & Lee Johnson

Ricochet vs. Ace Austin

Nigel McGuinness vs. Hechichero vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision 8/16/25

Still here at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinatti, Ohio! Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard are on the call, as we welcome the women’s world champion, Toni Storm!

Cincinatti sickos, lend me your ears. Athena is a history making, record breaking woman, but holy s, you are annoying. How many nicknames do you need? If Athena, is a goddess, then Toni must pray. Toni prays that Athena leaves London on a budget airplane with Toni’s assprint on her face! Here’s Toni Storm and Billie Starkz. Athena says without the grey scale and sexual innuendos, Toni would be nothing. If AEW is where the best wrestle, then why is this B on top? Billie Starkz takes Toni to the ring as Athena delivers an awkward promo. Hit Athena’s spotlight, bitches. Athena poses but here’s Mina Shirakawa! Athena and Billie duck out as Mina and Toni embrace.