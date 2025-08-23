Forbidden Door is taking place in about 16 hours, and we’ve got a phenomenal episode of Collision on tap!

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Mark Andrews vs. Big Bill

Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale vs. Triangle of Madness

Max Caster vs. ???

Grizzled Young Vets vs. Gates of Agony

The Young Bucks vs. The Paragon

AEW Collision 8/23/25

Editors Note: I will be on a plane tomorrow flying to California for work, so I will not be covering AEW Forbidden Door. Fear not, Josh will be covering for me. Thank you, Josh!

From the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland! Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and Ian Riccaboni are on commentary and we’re kicking it off with a big eight-man tag.

Match #1. Don Callis Family vs. Scorpio Sky, Top Flight, & Hiromu Takahashi

Head scissors by Hirmou on Alexander. Rocky is in and gets dropkicked into Alexander. Low double dropkick to Alexander. Tag to Darius and here comes Hechicero. Snap suplex and a senton by Top Flight. Assisted tornado DDT to Rocky. Lance Archer gets sent to the outside and Darius tries to dive, gets caught, and choke slammed on the apron. Dante gets the tag and he lays in some forearms, only to get kneed in the back by Alexander and tossed by the neck from Archer. Hechicero is in and he snaps off a pair of low dragon screws. Alexander in with a gut buster and a big gut wrench toss. Commercial time. Dante is back with an enziguiri and a springboard hurricanrana to Archer. Sky gets the tag, as does Rocky. Sky High by Sky. Double stomp to Alexander and a diving Ace Crusher to Rocky! Dragon Sleeper by Sky but Hechicero makes the save and locks in an abdominal stretch. Hechicero sends him right into a Blackhole Slam. Electric chair splash by Rocky on the shoulder of Archer gets a two on Sky. Shironoi (spelling) by Rocky get two. Hiromu in with a superkick to Alexander. Hechicero snaps Hiromu out of mid-air and delivers an elbow drop. Top Flight with some double teams and a German suplex to Hechicero. Archer is in but Top Flight suplex him. Rocky clears the ring but eats a dropkick from Scorpio. Hiromu is in with a lariat but Rocky goes to the eyes. TKO by Scorpio and a triple dive by SkyFlight. Death Valley Bomb by Hiromu will finish this one.

Winners: SkyFlight & Hiromu Takahashi

Rating: **3/4. Fine opener here, a lot of familiar faces and the crowd enjoyed it.

Video package for

Match #2. Isla Dawn vs. Megan Bayne w/ Penelope Ford

Crowd loves the familiar Dawn, here. Shoulder blocks by Bayne and some punishment in the corner. Bayne misses a chop and Dawn fires in some elbows. Knee to the face by Dawn and a dropkick. Running back elbow in the corner but Bayne blocks a Saito suplex. Dawn tries a crossbody but gets tosses with a fall away slam. Body slam by Bayne, with authority. Running pump kick in the corner by Bayne, who clubs Dawn down. Dawn blocks a powerbomb and comes back with a throat thrust. Running knee to the face by Dawn lands clean and it only gets a one count. Dawn charges but Bayne flies out of the corner with a clothesline. Deadlift running Liger Bomb ends this one.

Winner: Megan Bayne

Rating: **1/4. The crowd being behind Dawn so much made this a bit more than a squash, and it was pretty good for the little time it got. Bayne and Ford are such a good pairing.