AEW Collision 8/24/24

From the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Whales, United Kingdom!

Match #1. The Conglomeration vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

Mike Bennett and Mark Briscoe to start. Bennett lays in some chops and Briscoe fires back in kind. Quick tags all around as Kyle takes out everyone with a kick combo. The Kingdom avoid friendly fire and Bennett beats on Briscoe in the corner. Redneck Kung Fu by Briscoe to everyone, until Strong trips him up and pulls him out the far side of the ring. Suicide dive by Cassidy and Taven follows with a huge dive over the top. Briscoe sets up a chair to dive off of but Bennett distracts the referee and Strong plants him on the chair with a uranage! Two count. Briscoe is stuck in the UK corner now as Strong taunts Cassidy with his hands in his pockets. Sit-out gordbuster by Taven. Taven gets caught coming off the top rope and he gets tossed with a uranage. Kyle gets the tag and cleans house. Kitchen sink to Strong and a kicking combo to Bennett. Running knee to Taven and a slap, before dumping him to the floor. Running knee by Kyle sends Taven to the floor and Briscoe is there for the Blockbuster off the apron! Dragon screw between the ropes to Bennett and a King Kong knee. Froggy Bow to Bennett! Orange Elbow! Taven breaks it up at two. Rolling elbow by Bennett to Cassidy but a DVD is blocked. Stundog Millionaire to Bennett but Taven is here for Just the Tip! DVD by Bennett to Kyle and another Just the Tip. Two count. Strong wants a Tiger Bomb on Kyle but he transitions into a guillotine choke. Kyle settles for a heel hook but everyone breaks up the submission attempt. Knee by Kyle to Taven. Uranage backbreaker by Strong. Diving DDT off the top by Cassidy. Spinebuster by Bennett. Shotgun dropkick by Briscoe. Briscoe sets up a chair and this time gets the dive off, as he takes out Strong and Bennett. Bulldog Driver by Taven on Kyle back inside the ring. Two count. Kyle dives on a guillotine choke and Taven goes to sleep!

Winners: The Conglomeration

Rating: ***1/2. Once again, The Conglomeration delivers. Six very good pro wrestlers in this match, it would be tough to have a bad match. Maybe the Undisputed Kingdom can wrestle someone else though… and win?

Match #2. Willow vs. Harley Cameron

Willow uses her strength early. Big body slam and a senton One count. Avalanche in the corner by Willow. Make that two. Cameron with a Russian Leg Sweep and a float over for two. Cameron cuts off Willow with a running back elbow for two. Willow ducks under a clothesline but Willow is here with Soul Food! Soul Food by Cameron! Two. Shining Wizard by Cameron gets another two count. Cameron looks for her own version of the hammer and anvil elbows strikes, but they’re not as effective. Cameron with some rapid fire elbows but they’re not doing anything, so Willow fires back one of her own and then finishes this one with the Babe with the Powerbomb.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Rating: *1/2. Not enough here to much of anything.

Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes are coming to Wembley and they’re not coming alone, as they bring Shibata and the Von Erichs. Shibata is an honorary Texas… yeehaw, baby.

Match #3. Katsuyori Shibata w/ Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Jay Lethal w/ Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt

Kimura by Shibata but Lethal lays in some palm strikes to the liver and a dropkick. Snap mare by Shibata and a top wrist lock… which he steps on. Shibata fires some kicks in to the arm and a spinning back kick to the liver, as Lethal is forced to the outside. Lethal sends Shibata into the guardrail and the apron a bunch, taking control during the commercial break. Both men trade heavy chops now as we go to commercial. Lethal with wrist control now and kicks to the left thing. Jawbreaker by Lethal and a Lethal Combination! Lethal calls for the Savage Elbow but Shibata catches him with a triangle choke! Lethal quickly gets to the ropes. Shibata elbows Lethal into the corner and hits the running dropkick. Half-and-half supex by Shibata gets two. Shibata calls Lethal on, who responds with leg kicks. STO by Shibata. Ripcord palm strike by Shibata and the claw! Shibata jumps an armbar from the claw and Lethal is forced to tap!

Winner: Katsuyori Shibata

Rating: **1/2. Fine match here, but not as competitive as I would have liked it to be…. considering both men’s skillsets. Shibata’s tough on the claw finish is cool, too.

After the match, Shibata extends the hand to Lethal and he accepts.

Match #4. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway vs. Kid Lykos II & Nina Samuels

Double discus lariat by Statlander. Stokely gets the tag and spinebusters Lykos! Vertical suplex by Statlande to Samuels on the outside. Statlander gets the tag and hits Lykos with a facebuster and a Doctor Bomb. Statlander suplexes Stokely on Lykos and he gets the win.

Winners: Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway

Rating: NR