Back at AEW’s new home-away-from home in Texas!

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Lee Moriarty

Hologram & Mistico vs. The Premier Athletes

Brian Cage vs. Kyle Fletcher

Taya Valkyrie vs. Thunder Rosa

The Beast Mortos & The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Darby Allin, FTR, & Mark Briscoe

AEW Collision 8/3/24

From the ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas! Excalibur,

Here’s The Patriarchy. Sit down and shut up while Christian conducts his business, so he can quickly get out of this hellhole. Four weeks ago, The Patriarchy did exactly what they said they would do when they became new trios champions. A gift from Christian to his family, if you will. A belt holds up your pants, or to discipline a naughty child… what you see are titles. Christian then bestows his title to Nick Wayne, who deserves the name… Prodigy. Killswitch is the finisher, but… he did not give birth to The Prodigy, so Christian gives Mama Wayne the title. Killswitch puts his hand on Christian’s shoulder, but here comes The House of Black!

Well well well, it’s Malakai Black and Jelly Roll. Yikes. Christian says the House of Black is no longer a trio, so they can’t be the number one contender. Malakai hasn’t lived up to his hype, so maybe he came out here looking for some fatherly advice from Christian. Three on two… Christian wants to know what the hell they were thinking.

“This!”

Lights go out and Buddy Matthews is back. The Patriarchy quickly scramble, but…

Here’s The Bang Bang Gang.

Christian leaves Nick Wayne to his own devices and he get high kicked by Black, a pop-up knee by Matthews, and a cannonball combo by Brody. House of Black and Bang Bang Gang discus logistics in the ring as The Patriarchy skedaddle.

Match #1. The Premier Athletes w/ Mark Sterling vs. Hologram & Mistico

Hurricanrana by Hologram and a dropkick to Daivari. Mistico tags himself in and almost a Silly String-like move to Nese. Double jump arm drag and tieres and an assisted double dropkick to the Premier Athletes. Double dive fake out and Mark Sterling wants a time out. Double back elbow by Mistico and an inside-out tieres to Nese. Rope walk arm drag to Daivari. Hologram gets the tag and delivers two spinning back kicks and a hammerlock into a sit-out facebuster. Nese makes a blind tag and ducks underneath Hologram, holds the arm, and turns a pumphandle into a sit-out tombstone. Foot sweep to Daivari but Sterling distracts Hologram. Hologram with a suicide dive to Sterling but he runs into a superkick from Nese. Missile dropkick from Mistico. Assisted tornillo by Mistico to the outside. Rope walk somersault plancha by Hologram! 450 splash to Daivari and that’ll do it.

Winners: Hologram & Mistico

Rating: **3/4. Nice match to get the crowd going, as they seem to love Hologram and Mistico. Premier Athletes were the perfect foil here and Nese’s finisher actually got the loudest reaction of the match.

Mariah May has joined the commentary table. “Can I speak now, bitch?” She asks Tony.

Match #2. Toni Storm vs. ???

Storm’s music hits and she makes a b-line for the commentary table. Storm and May brawl as Christopher Daniels intervenes and tries to bring May to the back, but Storm dives off the entrance and the brawl continues! Storm’s opponent attacks Storm from behind and rolls her in the ring. Chanel I believe is her name, with a pump kick. Toni ducks a clothesline and German suplexes Chanel into the corner. Running hip attack! May is watching from the ramp as Storm hits Storm Zero.

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: NR