The residency at the ECW Arena continues with tonight’s live episode of Collision!

Juice Robinson vs. Big Bill

FTR vs. Adam Priest & JD Drake

Hologram vs. Jay Lethal

Kyle Fletcher & Josh Alexander vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii

All Star Trios Match: Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, & Queen Aminata vs. Billie Starkz, Skye Blue, & Julia Hart

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision 8/30/25

Live from the 2300 (ECW) Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania! Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard, and Nigel McGuinness are on the call and we’ve got a match in the ring!

Match #1. Blake Christian w/ Lee Johnson vs. Daniel Garcia

Right as the match starts, Joh Moxley hits the ring with Marina Shafir and seems to give Daniel Garcia some advice, before leaving through the crowd. Hmm. Christian on the offense early with a shotgun dropkick. Christian grinds the knee on the face of Garcia before attacking the eye pretty blatantly. Garcia counters a headlock with a big back suplex. Leap frog by Christian but Garcia fires about five overhand palm strikes to the chest. Swinging neckbreaker by Garcia gets two. Christian springboards off the middle rope and catches Garcia with a tornado DDT. Christian tries to springboard from the apron but gets caught in the waiting arms of a guillotine choke from Garcia. Garcia chokes Christian nearly unconscious, but decides to finish with a piledriver.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

Rating: **1/4. Quick and easy opener, with them obviously heating Garcia back up and this Jon Moxley wrinkle is interesting.

Tony Schiavone hits the ring and wants to know what Jon Moxley said when he hit the ring. Garcia says we ain’t talking about that, and he wants everything Moxley has next week!

Wheeler Yuta is here with Marina Shafir. Yuta says be careful what you wish for, and the Death Riders accept his challenge. They already slayed the real American Dragon, so.

Lexi Nair is with The Conglomeration and Roderick Strong. Roddy wants to know why Kyle is teaming with Ishii? Kyle doesn’t think the Don Callis Family are related, whereas The Conglomeration obviously is. Kyle just wants to get his hands on Kyle Fletcher. Time to Conglom.

Match #2. Don Callis Family vs. The Conglomeration

Alexander delivers a few elbows to Ishii as Fletcher gets a quick tag. Ishii doesn’t care about anything and eats some elbows. Ishii stumbles to his corner and here comes Kyle O’Reilly. I’ll go with KF and KO here. Shoulder block by KF and a leg trip by KO. Big boot by KO. Sunset flip by KF but KO snatches a straight armbar. Roundhouse kick by KO and a tag to Ishii, who gives KF a receipt for those chops earlier. KO back in and he gets dumped to the apron, eating a leg lariat by KF that sends him to the outside. Commercial time. Back with round kicks from KO but Alexander rebounds with a rolling elbow. Both guys on the top rope and Alexander throws KO to the mat. Moonsault by Alexander misses! Double clothesline and both guys are down. Ishii gets the tag and he fights everyone. Shoulder block to Alexander. Another one turns KF inside out! Brainbuster by Ishii to KF! Two count. Ishii misses a lariat and eats a superkick. German suplex by Ishii! Ishii charges for a lariat but KF counters with a Michinoku Driver! KO gets the tag and so does Alexander. Big boot by Alexander. Kitchen sink by KO. KO dives on a guillotine choke! Alexander grabs a standing ankle lock with KO on the guillotine. KO counters with an ankle lock of his own. Axe and Smash by KO! Brainbuster and Alexander is out at two, but KO grabs the armbar! KF tries to come in but Ishii cuts him off with a shoulder block. Alexander somehow gets to the ropes. Sandwich clotheslines and a Saito suplex to Alexander. High/low! KF breaks it up at two. KO comes off the apron with a dropkick to KF in the corner, but KF moves and KO crashes and burns. Headbutt by Ishii and a chop. Alexander back with a big boot. Uppercut elbow by Ishii! Basement lariat attempt but KF trips Ishii up. Headbutt to KF! Alexander kicks Ishii low behind the referee’s back and Alexander finishes this with the straightjacket piledriver.

Winners: Don Callis Family

Rating: ***1/2. Excellent tag team match but like, can Ishii or Kyle O’Reilly win a match? Ever?

In the back, Jamie Hayter is attacking Thekla! Security trying to break it up but it’s madness.