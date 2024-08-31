Not much time before next week’s All Out so let’s check out the build tonight on Collision!

FTR vs. Undisputed Kingdom

Serena Deeb vs. HIkaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thunder Rosa

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher

Premier Atheltes vs. Bang Bang Gang

Johnny TV, The Beast Mortos, & Lee Moriarty vs. The Conglomeration & Hologram Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Collision 8/31/24 Live from the Denny Sandford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota! Match #1. Trios Match: The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly) & Hologram vs. Johnny TV, The Beast Mortos, & Lee Moriarty

TV and Kyle to start. Kyle checks a few awfully slow kicks and tosses TV. Both guys trade holds here until Kyle grabs a straight armbar, which TV rolls out of. Knees by Kyle and a tag to Cassidy. TV backflips over Cassidy and Kyle but gets dropkicked. TV is moving slow and awkward here, wondering if there is an injury to be honest. Monkey flip by Hologram gets two. The fight spills to the outside and Mortos looks for his middle rope suicide tornillo, but he takes out his own team by accident. Suicide dive by Cassidy. Rope walk diving somersault plancha by Hologram! In the ring Kyle comes off the top with a knee drop, Hologram with a frog splash, and Cassidy with a lazy elbow all on Moriarty. Two count. Back from commercial and Cassidy sends TV to the outside and looks for a tag, but Moriarty cuts him off. Cassidy calmly walks away and tags Kyle. Kick combo to Moriarty with a leg trip finish, and the same for TV with a rising knee. Mortos paintbrushes Kyle and runs through him with a big discus lariat. Inverted Slingblade by Mortos and a powerslam. Mortos tries to cover but TV had made the tag, and there’s some confusion, so they re-make the tag with TV on the apron and now Mortos is legal? Rough spot there. Kyle escapes a suplex and clips the knee of Mortos before tagging Hologram. Hologram goes over Mortos and head scissors TV. Spinning hook kick to Mortos and a triple team, double jumps, spinning hurricanrana (what?) to Mortos for two. Hologram tries a springboard but Moriarty and TV send him into orbit, right into a brutal spear from Mortos. Two count as Kyle makes the save. Kyle tags himself in and now it’s round kicks by Kyle and Orange kicks by Cassidy. Mortos drops Kyle with a headbutt but Cassidy catches him with Stundog Millionaire. Pop-up Samoan Drop to Kyle but Cassidy is here with the Satellite DDT. Orange Punch sends Mortos to the corner. Moriarty tags himself in and German suplexes Cassidy. Kyle tags a shotgun dropkick for Cassidy. Reverse Finley Roll by TV, who heads up top, but Hologram is there with an inverted Spanish Fly. Crucifix pin by Hologram gets the win.

Winners: The Conglomeration & Hologram

Rating: ***1/4. The Conglomeration are just so good, I really enjoy them week in and out. Hologram and Mortos added a heck of a lot of life to this match, too. Johnny TV, however, looked a little off in this one and I’m hoping he wasn’t injured. Fun, hot opener that the crowd enjoyed.

Match #2. Trios Match: Premier Athletes w/ Smart Mark Sterling vs. The Bang Bang Gang

Austin attacks the cauliflower ears of Josh Woods before getting dropped with a big right hand. Exploder suplex by Woods and Austin is in trouble in the Premier Athletes corner. Austin fights back with a hip toss into a neckbreaker and makes the hot tag to Juice. Right jabs to Woods and the Left Hand of God. Spinebuster to Woods and a Full Nelson Slam to Nese. Plancha on to Daivari as Colten gets the tag. Crossover neckbreaker to Nese and a dropkick to Woods. Sterling gets dumped to the floor and Woods walks right into the 3:10 to Yuma.

Winners: Bang Bang Gang

Rating: *3/4. Premier Athletes didn’t get a heck of a lot of offense in here and this was short, but the BBG looked damn good and the crowd loved it.

Match #3. FTR vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

Hip toss by Taven but Dax drops him with a right hand. Double hair drop (?) by FTR and Taven brings Cash into his corner to tag Bennett. Big boot, Boston Bayonet, dropkick off the top combo by Kingdom. Two count. European uppercut by Cash and a tag to Dax. Double back body drop and a clothesline over the top to Taven. Bennett gets dumped up and over himself as we go to commercial. Back from break as Dax DDTs Taven and both guys are down. Cash gets the hot tag and runs through everyone in the ring, but he eats an elbow from Bennett. Diving double clothesline off the top rope by Cash and stereo German suplexes! Two. Three. A fourth to Bennett with a jackknife cover gets two. Bennett gets set up on the top rope and FTR look for a Powerplex, but Taven superkicks Cash off the top. Dax locks in a Sharpshooter but Taven breaks it up, and gets one of his own. Bennett rolls up Dax for two. Death Valley Driver by Bennett and Just the Tip by Bennett! Two count. Kingdom look for a spike piledriver but Cash breaks it up. Shatter Machine to Bennett and the Powerplex to Taven! One, two, three.

Winners: FTR

Rating: ***. Perfectly acceptable tag team match and a nice win for FTR. Kingdom seem like they’re on the downswing here and that’s unfortunate, but they’re still a very fun team to watch.

GYV attack FTR from behind. Drake says AEW is where the best wrestle, and that’s why they’re here. GYV are tired of being compared to FTR and they’re here to stay in AEW, as the fans chant for FTR.

The women’s four-way is for a title shot at Mercedes Mone’s AEW TBS Championship, btw.

In the back, Lance Archer is destroying humans like a high school bully. Beating some dude with a shovel and choke slamming someone else on a case. Everybody dies, baby.

Match #4. Top Flight, Action Andretti, & Lio Rush w/ Leila Grey vs. The OutRunners & The Iron Savages

Top Flight and company are all dressed as pilots now, by the way. Boulder runs through Lio and Bronson squares off with Darius. Boulder runs into Darius and it’s a triple team dropkick. Turbo Floyd gets the tag and looks for a body slam, but Jacked Jameson tags himself in. Dante Martin gets the tag and airplane spins Jameson. right into a rising knee. Same fate for Bronson. Andretti in with an assisted shotgun dropick. Rising knee by Dante but he can’t get Boulder up with a fireman’s carry. Boulder gets suplexed by all four guys. Turbo Floyd comes in and he fights all four guys off! Floyd accidentally hits Bronson and then gets sent into Jameson. Bottom rope suicide dive by Rush. Bottom rope assisted Flatliner by Darius to Jameson and the crossover frog splash by Dante and this one is over.

Winner: Top Flight, Action Andretti, & Lio Rush

Rating: *3/4. Same deal as the last match, it was fun but it was in essence, an enhancement match.

Lexy Nair is with Queen Aminata and Serena Deeb. Deeb wants to work together tonight and Aminata doesn’t love the idea. Deeb says she’s got a lot to leanr.

Match #5. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher w/ Don Callis

Meat on meat to start here as Ishii eventually runs Fletcher over. Fletcher is on the apron now and Ishii follows suit. Ishii ducks his head and gets superkicked. BRAINBUSTER ON THE APRON! Holy. Both guy are down now as Fletcher enjoys the fruits of his labor. Fletcher taunts Ishii with kicks to the face without ever going for a cover, but Ishii fires back with a big headbutt. Ishii runs into a boot in the corner but he shrugs it off and suplexes Fletcher. Backdrop driver by Ishii and a huge chop. Fletcher sidesteps Ishii and sends him to the apron, following up with a running leg lariat. Elbow suicida by Fletcher on the outside. Back in the ring, Ishii eats a half-and-half suplex! German suplex by Ishii! Rolling elbow by Ishii. Rolling lariat by Fletcher. Ishii tries for a hurricanrana but holds on and powerbombs Ishii! Both guys are down. SLUGEST. Huge headbutt by Ishii and a brutal lariat. 2.999! Fletcher rolls Ishii up but then pulls him up and lawn darts him into the bottom turnbuckle! Fletcher sets Ishii up on the top turnbuckle but Ishii counters with a top rope hurricanrana! Running seated lariat by Ishii but Fletcher SOMEHOW kicks out! Ishii wants the brainbuster but Fletcher counters with one of his own! One, two, no! Fletcher wants a tombstone but settles for a superkick on the chin. Make that two. Lariat by Fletcher BUT ISHII IS UP! ISHII RUNS INTO A TOMBSTONE BUT HE’S OUT AT TWO! BELLY TO BACK TOMBSTONE AND THIS ONE’S OVER.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Rating: ****. I enjoyed every single part of this match. These guys are two of my favorites right now… Ishii has been for a long time and I’ve been following Aussie Open since Progress Wrestling. To see both of these dudes shine on national television, and get the response they did… is everything. Gimme more.

Pac is with Lexy Nair. Fletcher wants to beat up Ospreay now, but he understands contractual obligations. Pac wants Ospreay to bring his friends next week and he’ll bring his own friends, but…

Here’s Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy. Kyle is on the phone with Mark Briscoe, and they want to team with Will Ospreay.

Match #6. Buddy Matthews vs. Komander

Rope walk crossbody by Komander but Matthews catches him… only for Komander to counter with a hurricanrana to the outside. Dropkick by Komander sends Matthews reeling from the apron. Komander tries a suicide dive but Matthews catches him in mid-air with a suplex on the floor as we go to commercial. Back from break and both guys are fighting on the apron, only for Komander to jump off the middle rope and EAT A KNEE IN THE FACE. Komander responds with an enziguiri and a Frankensteiner Driver (FrankenDriver. Can I name that?) between the ropes! Jawbreaker inside the ring by Komander but Matthews comes back with a spinning back kick. Superkick by Komander and an enziguiri. Poisonrana by Komander sends Matthews to the outside! Suicide dive by Komander. Back in the ring, Komander tries a moonsault but Matthews catches him, only for Komander to counter into a DDT. Matthews responds with a rising knee in the corner. Komander springboards into a huge knee, and the pumphandle into a swinging neckbreaker finishes this one.

Winner: Buddy Matthews

Rating: ***1/4. All action sprint here. Not a ton of selling or story but this was a heck of a lot of fun while it lasted. These guys rule.

After the match, MxM Collection are on the tron and say that next week it’s fashion week. MxM are sending the House of Black to hell, with all the other dead trends. Touch tips, bro.

Match #7. Number One Contender’s Fatal Four-Way: Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb

Shida takes on everyone to start, but Deeb pulls her out and we’ve got Deeb and Rosa one-on-one. European uppercuts by Deeb and Rosa fires back, and these are some hammers. Snap suplex by Aminata to Rosa and a German suplex. Double suplex by Amianta and Deeb as we go to commercial. Rosa and Aminata pair up, trading hard strikes, as Deeb punts Rosa in the chest. German suplex by Aminata to Rosa. Snap suplex by Amianta to Shida. Aminata with a running hip attack to Rosa. One for Shida. Broski Boot to Rosa. One to Shida. Two count. Deeb blindsides Aminata with a clothesline. One for Rosa. One for Shida. Neckbreaker through the ropes by Deeb to Rosa. Dragon screw to Shida through the ropes. Fisherman’s neckbreaker to Amianta by Deeb back inside the ring. Single leg crab by Deeb but Rosa cuts her off with a running dropkick. Some awkward spots here and it seems like we’ve got a few people out of place, but Aminata looks for a back suplex to Rosa, but she boots Shida and flips out. Backstabber to Aminata. Low dropkick by Rosa to Shida. One for Aminata. Deeb pulls Rosa off the pin cover and looks for the Indian Death Lock with a suplex to Shida at the same time. Rebound German suplex to Shida and a Pepsi Twist. Stunner by Rosa. Lariat by Amianta. Big boot by Shida. Arm trapped Deebtox to Rosa. Aminata breaks up a single leg crab. Kitana! This one’s over.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Rating: **3/4. The action was good, but it may have been a “too many cooks in the kitchen” situation, as there were a lot of awkward spots and timing issues. Not a bad match, and it was made to feel important.

Final Thoughts: This was an action-packed edition of Collision tonight, and it flew by. Really good wrestling from start to finish, and man when ya look at the AEW roster… it truly is stacked. The Conglomeration is just so much fun in every aspect, inside the ring and out, and they are consistent… they could use some gold, though. The way they showcased all of the women in the main event individually throughout the show was also a nice touch, and AEW did the same thing last night on Rampage. FTR, GYV, House of Black… there’s just so much to like on Collision week after week. Thumbs up. 8.5/10.