The residency at the ECW comes to a close as we’re on our way to next week’s All Out in Toronto, Ontario, Canada!
- AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Michael Oku
- FTR vs. Tommy Billington & Adam Priest
- $500,000 Ten-Woman Tag Team Match: TayJay, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, & Jamie Hayter vs. Triangle of Madness, Megan Bayne, & Penelope Ford
- Big Bill vs. Max Caster
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Bowens
- Paragon vs. Death Riders
Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!
AEW Collision 9/13/25
From the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!