It is Saturday and AEW Collision is on. It was recorded Thursday in the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH.

Our commentary team is Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness.

Jack Perry (TNT Champion) vs Christopher Daniels

They lock up collar and elbow and Perry moves them to the corner. Daniels reverses them in the corner and lays in chops. Perry gets a back elbow to stop him. They run the ropes, and Perry comes off the ropes with a clothesline. Perry gets a suplex for one. Perry gets a clothesline in the corner and a neckbreaker for two.

Perry stands on Daniels while Daniels is on the bottom rope and then kicks Daniels in the head for two. Perry then goes to the eyes of Daniels, who is able to fire back when they ref breaks them up. Perry gets a missile drop-kick for two. Daniels is able to get a front flatliner and we see Daniels has been busted open. Daniels gets a kick off the ropes and a back heel trip followed by a suplex. Daniels gets a Death Valley Driver for two.

Daniels goes for Angel’s Wings. Perry reverses it and drops down for a two count, Daniels reverses that for two. Perry gets a running knee lift for the pin and the win.

Winner and still TNT Champion: Jack Perry

Perry flips off the crowd and leaves the arena in his black van.

We are shown the attack on Bryan Danielson at All Our last week. Lexi Nair is with Wheeler Yuta, and he says he doesn’t have much of an update and hasn’t talked to anyone in the Blackpool Combat Club. Yuta is out of it and is distracted. He says Bryan told him when he is in the ring, the rest of the world goes away and he will try to do the same thing tonight.

Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Hologram vs Mortos, Ariya Davari, and Tony Nese w/Josh Woods and Mark Sterling

Sterling introduces his team and tries to get the crowd to chant for them and they, of course, do not play along.

Kyle and Nese start out with some nice mat work. They move to arm bars and then Briscoe is tagged in. He keeps up the arm bar, but is forced to Nese’s corner where Davari tags in. Briscoe lays in chops after they run the ropes. Briscoe goes for Redneck Kung Fu and Kyle tags in and hits Davari with a big boot. They work arm bars until Mortos tags in and Kyle tries to beat him down, but can’t.

Hologram is tagged in and leaps at Mortos and Mortos drops him with a forearm mid-leap. Hologram covers off the top into Mortos’s grasp, is bounced off the top rope and finally takes Mortos down with an arm drag.

Hologram drops Mortos again with a big kick, and Nese tags in as Mortos goes to the floor. Nese is taken down with a modified Spanish Fly for two. Kyle tags in and goes after Nese with a kick and everyone starts fighting at ringside as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Kyle has been the babyface in peril through the break. Kyle gets the hot tag to Briscoe and he runs wild. Hologram is tagged in and Nese pulls him off the top to stop his attack. Hologram gets a Code Red for two, broken up by Davari. It’s time for the dives to start with Nese onto Kyle, Hologram onto Nese, and Mortos onto Hologram, and Briscoe, with a chair, but Sterling gets in the ring and takes the chair. Sterling gets a low blow and becomes the launching pad for Briscoe.

Hologram gets a leaping DDT on Nese for the pin and their win.

Winners: Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Hologram

Hologram is now 9 and 0.

Mortos attacks Hologram after the bell, but Briscoe and Kyle rescue Hologram and Kyle calls out Mortos.

We get video of Orange Cassidy saving Mystico at an AA event in and in the back, Cassidy is attacked by Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith. They put Cassidy’s backpack over his head and then smash the picture we saw on Dynamite over Cassidy’s head and leave him laying.

We then get a video of a masked figure in a suit loading a DVD to watch.

Lexi is with Mariah May and she asks about her Championship celebration, and she’s not having it here. May says she had good times with Mina Shirakawa and wants Mina for her celebration. Yuka Sakazaki and she asks for a match. May says to get in line and then she’ll rip her head off. Yuka says OK and waves goodbye.

Wheeler Yuta vs Anthony Henry w/Beef

Yuta is out of it, and the commentary team points out he hasn’t even taped his wrists.

They lock up and Henry gets an arm drag. They lock up again and Henry gets a takedown again and they trade arm bars. Henry takes two kicks to the back and looks more irritated. Yuta tries for a sunset flip, but doesn’t get it and Henry gets a double stomp on Yuta’s chest. Yuta gets a scoop slam and misses a senton and Henry knocks him into the ropes, and Yuta cannot slingshot himself back in. Henry suplexes Yuta into the barricade and we go to picture in picture.

When they return to full screen, Henry gets an air raid crash for two. Yuta tries to fight his way out of Henry’s grip and gets the slingshot suplex. Henry gets a series of kicks for two. Henry attacks Yuta on the floor and rolls him into the ring. Henry gets a leap off the top for two.

Henry starts slapping Yuta and mocking Danielson and Yuta freaks out and beats him down in the corner. The ref pulls him off and Yuta dives on Henry on the floor and beats him up there. Yuta rolls Henry into the ring and drops Beef at ringside. Yuta gets a missile drop-kick from the top and lays in the hammer and anvil elbows. Yuta locks on cattle mutilation and Henry is knocked out.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

Yuta grabs the ref and then slowly calms down and lets him go.

In the back Serena Deeb and Queen Aminata are with Lexi and Deeb says Aminata is good, but is not ready yet and offers to be her mentor. Aminata says she has a match tonight and Deeb says that she does as well. She says that Yuka broke her leg just thinking about fighting her, and tonight, she actually has to fight her.

We get a video from Anna Jay who says she was in Japan honing her skills and she’s back in AEW to win gold.

Private Party (Quen and Zay) and Komander vs The Already In The Ring Jon Cruz, Lord Crewe, and Ren Jones

My question is: Will the match last as long as Private Party’s dance to the ring?

We get an insert of Private Party and their team, and they say they are looking to get even with Mox and his team for the attack on Wednesday.

Private Party gets the pin with the gin and juice in about the same time as their dance to the ring.

Winners: Private Party (Quen and Zay) and Komander

Nigel talks about how he will be at Grand Slam to fight Danielson and if Danielson doesn’t show he is scared of Nigel. We then get a video about their feud in Ring of Honor.

Serena Deeb vs Yuka Sakazaki

Mariah May joins commentary.

They trade arm bars and Deeb puts Yuka into the Paradise Lock and sits on her back. Deeb breaks it with a drop-kick and Yukea grabs Deeb and gets a front roll into a kick and then grabs

Deeb with her legs and rolls her around the ring for two. Deeb is able to get a neck breaker in the ropes. Deeb has gone full heel mode as we go to picture in picture.,

When we return to full screen, Yuka gets a missile drop-kick from the top. Yuka hits a stalling vertical suplex for two. Yuka goes for a spinning slam, but Deeb reverses it to a German suplex. Deeb follows with a short arm clothesline for two. Deeb goes for a butterfly slam and Yuka turns it into a back body drop. Yuka lays in forearms and Deeb is able to grab an arm for a power bomb and then grabs a stretch muffler. Yuka fights to the ropes. Deeb and Yuka trade blows and Deeb gets another German suplex followed by a sling blade. Yuka breaks out of a butterfly again and gets a scoop slam.

Yuka gets the magical girl splash for the pin and the win.

Winner: Yuka Sakazaki

This match felt off as if they were a step behind each other from time to time. I know this is Yuka’s first match back after breaking her leg, so she may have been fighting off ring rust. Hopefully she can get back to the smooth flow of a match she had before the injury as I like her work.

After the match, May attacks Yuka on the stage, but Yuka quickly recovers and gets a mule kick. Yuka then picks up the belt and gives it back to May gently.

We get a video package for the Outrunners and it is filmed like those low resolution 1980s videotapes.

We see Top Flight outside the arena and Action Andretti is upset about how poorly they did this week. He says they should be going up against House of Black and winning.

The Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin, and Colton Gunn) vs Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Toa Leona, and Bishop Kaun)

Juice and Toa start the match. Leona forces them to the corner and Juice escapes and slaps Leona on the behind. Juice tries for an arm drag and Leona slams him instead. Juice avoids a headbutt and Colton is tagged in. Kaun is tagged in and lays in chops in the corner. Colton gets an arm drag and Austin is tagged in. They double-team Kaun and Austin covers for two.

They run the ropes and Austin trips Leona and hits a neck breaker. Kaun is able to get a running clothesline and Austin is knocked to the floor. Kaun slams him into the barricade and ring apron and back and forth. Austin is brought in the ring the hard way by Cage, who has tagged in and we go to picture in picture.

When they return to full screen, Austin has been unable to tag through the break. Finally, he tags in Colton Gunn cleans house. Leona cuts him off with a pounce after Colton gets a small package while the ref is distracted. He is tossed to Cage for a power slam for two, broken up by Austin. Colton hits a double DDT on Kaun and Leona. He finally is able to tag Juice, who runs wild.

Cage cuts him off with a big discus lariat and Cage is able to power bomb the Gunns individually as they come in. All six men fight in the ring, the Gunns hit 3:10 to Yuma, Juice hits a front facing DDT for the pin and the win.

Winners: The Bang Bang Gang

Lexi is with Deeb, who is mad she lost, and Aminata shows and says “So, is that how it’s done?”

Queen Aminata vs The Already In The Ring Robyn Renegade.

Robyn is already in the ring a LOT lately.

Robyn gets some offense but Aminata wins with a headbutt which she calls the Brain Drain.

Winner: Queen Aminata

Deeb hits the ring and works over Aminata’s leg after the bell. The referee crew comes to the ring to break it up.

The House of Black accepts the challenges from Top Flight and the Righteous.

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson)

Dax and Gibson start the match and lock up and go to the GYV corner where Drake tags in. All four men are in the ring and the ref stops them and says only two men in the ring. Dax and Drake stay in the ring and Dax shoulder tackles Drake for two. They work a greco roman knuckle lock and then throw hands. Cash tags in and he hits a cross body for one.

Cash gets a shoulder tackle and then an arm drag followed by chops. Dax tags in and Gibson tags in as well. Gibson works over Dax with uppercuts. This turns to throwing hands and Drake is tagged back in. They double-team Dax and then Drake hits a leg lariat on Cash, knocking him off the apron.

Dax gets a subset flip for two on Drake after Cash knocks Gibson off the apron. Drake goes to the top and Dax joins him and suplexes him to the mat as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Dax has been the babyface in peril. Dax gets a big clothesline on Drake and crawls to his corner. Cash gets the hot tag and the ref didn’t see the tag because Gibson distracted him.

The GYV go back to work and Dax is able to dodge a leg lariat and NOW Cash gets the hot tag and runs wild. Drake is able to turn a power slam into a small package for two. Cash and Drake trade two counts. Gibson is tagged in and they double-team Cash. GYV set for Grit your Teeth and Dax breaks it up before they hit it. Cash gets a small packager on Gibson for two.

Gibson and Cash trade quick rollups for two. Dax is tagged in and they set for the spike piledriver and Drake knocks Cash off the top. Gibson gets a key lock driver and knocks Dax into the ringpost from the inside. Dax gets a sharpshooter and Drake has to tap out.

Winners: FTR

The teams keep fighting after the bell. Cash takes the highlow and as they set to attack Dax the Outrunners hit the ring and clear the ring. The Outrunners build up for a handshake and FTR shakes their hands and they all flex in the middle of the ring as we are out of time.