All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, as AEW Collision emanates from Charleston, W.V.

* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …

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TONIGHT!#AEWCollision is LIVE NATIONWIDE at 8e/5p! Join us for an outstanding night of wrestling just one week before #AEWAllOut, LIVE COAST-TO-COAST at 8e/5p on @TNTDrama and @HBOMax TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/hi5e0tn0jE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2026

TONIGHT!@AndradeElIdolo has vowed to defend his AEW National Title every week! He collides against the winner of The Butcher Battle Royale, Daniel Garcia, on #AEWCollision, LIVE NATIONWIDE at 8e/5p on @TNTDrama and @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/lq6iYU5Ote — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2026