A TNT Championship match and the returns of both The Acclaimed and Eddie Kingston tonight… on Collision!

Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart

Death Riders vs. The Paragon & Matt Menard

Eddie Kingston & Hook vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

The Acclaimed vs. The Swirl

AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Komander

AEW Collision 9/27/25

Live from the Marshall Health Network Arena in Huntington, West Virginia!

Classic Saturday Night’s Main Event intro, everyone on the show tonight gets their chance to speak, except for Hologram, who gets interrupted with the hacker screen. CLON ACTIVATED.

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on the call and we’re starting with some trios action!

Match #1. Death Riders vs. The Paragon & Matt Menard

Kyle and Garcia start. Snap mare and a PK before a quick tag to Menard, but Garcia wants no part of him and tags Claudio. Menard in trouble quickly as Death Riders make some quick tags, allowing Moxley to beat Menard down with chops in the corner. Menard fires back and Moxley pokes him in the eye. Garcia comes in now and Kyle is back in. Roudnhouse kick by Kyle and a backbreaker/knee drop combo by Roddy and Kyle. Chops and roundhouse kicks by Paragon, but Menard is back in. Mounted punches in the corner by Menard. Fight spills to the outside where Kyle comes off the apron with a knee, crushing Garcia in the corner on a chair. Claudio runs in and hits a big European uppercut on Kyle as we go to break. Back from commercial as Claudio gets a near fall on Kyle. Dragon suplex by Moxley now on Kyle. Two count. Claudio gets the tag and runs into a boot, but Claudio pulls Menard off the apron and back suplexes him on the LED board. Kyle gets stuck in the Death Riders corner and lays into Kyle with some elbows and a standing guillotine choke. Kyle reverses into one of his own, but Garcia reverses that into a Twist & Shout! Kye holds on to the neck and hits a brainbuster! Tag to Roddy! Spicy dropkick to Mox! Backbreaker to Claudio on the guardrail! Uranage backbreaker to Garcia on the floor! Running clothesline to Moxley inside the ring and a big leg lariat. Angle Slam! Two count. Running knee to Claudio in the corner and Axe & Smash by Kyle. Kyle tries a plancha to the floor but Claudio catches him with an anti-air European uppercut. Gutbuster and a Sick Kick to Moxley! Two count. Garcia trips Roddy up from the outside, allowing Claudio to catch him in the Giant Swing! Dropkick by Moxley and a two count. Kyle breaks up a bulldog choke on Roddy, but Claudio wants the Big Swing. Kyle counters the Big Swing into a DDT! Garcia runs into a boot from Roddy and Moxley posts himself. Menard is in with Garcia! Menard lays in right hands but Garcia blocks a piledriver and tags Moxley. Menard hits the ropes but Garcia trips him up, right into a curb stomp from Moxley. Garcia gets the tag and Garcia hits the Super Dragon Stomp for the win.

Winners: Death Riders

Rating: ***1/2. Excellent, fast-paced opener that had the crowd invested the whole time. The Death Riders continue to roll and the Daniel Garcia addition has been a fun wrinkle. I think it’s time Kyle and Roddy make a real run in the tag tam division.

Brody King tells Don Callis if you’re going to try to kill a man, make sure he’s dead. Brody wants a match against Alexander and the Bucks, with Bandido and Kenny Omega!