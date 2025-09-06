The residency in the City of Brotherly Love continues with an all-new, live edition of Collision!

Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

FTR vs. Tommy Billington & Adam Priest

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision 9/6/25

Live from the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania! Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and Matt Menard are on the call right now, which can only mean one thing…

Match #1. Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley w/ Marina Shafir

Moxley wrenches the hand and fingers early, before brutalizing Garcia in the corner with fists and elbows. Garcia catches a boot out of the corner and sends Moxley flying with a pair of dragon screw leg whips. Garcia gets sent to the outside and Marina Shafir is there to… help him up? Moxley then dropkicks Garcia off the apron and on to the floor. Commercial. Back from break as Moxley and Garcia are fighting on the ramp. Garcia piledrives Moxley on the apron! Moxley gets back inside the ring and Garcia connects with a back drop suplex. Hard right hands by Garcia and the crowd is strongly behind him. Boots by Garcia in the corner and some Broski Boots! Face wash by Garcia now as he prepares a running dropkick in the corner, but Moxley double legs him and tries a Sharpshooter. Cradle by Garcia gets a long two count. Twist and Shout by Garcia! Garcia sets Moxley up on the top rope and it’s a big superplex! Menard is losing it on commentary. Garcia thinks about a bulldog choke but Moxley quickly breaks it. Double arm DDT by Moxley! Two count. Regal Knee by Moxley gets another two count. Garcia counters the bulldog choke with a DragonTamer! Garcia wrenches back and grabs the neck of Garcia, but Garcia powers through! Moxley crawls to the ropes and barely gets there. Moxley and Garcia have a moment where Moxley tells him to bring it on, and Garcia does. Big elbows and boots now by Garcia. Both guys get suplexed over the top and land HARD on the outside. Both guys are up and Moxley just paces around Garcia, pie facing him, but Garcia runs in the ring and challenges Moxley and it’s a HOCKEY FIGHTTTTT. Garcia runs into an elbow and does the Nigel, but Moxley catches him with a victory roll, Garcia reverses, and Moxley reverses it again for the win!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***3/4. I maybe overrating this one a bit, but what a match this was to open the show. Daniel Garcia kind of cooled off upon his return, but this mini-feud with Moxley has reignited the crowd’s love for him. Also, hot take, I think Jon Moxley may be one of the most underrated wrestlers in the world right now.

After the match, Daniel Garcia shoves Matt Menard away and Tony Schiavone wants a word with him. Garcia says when he falls, he doesn’t make mistakes, but he gets back up. Garcia says it’s been a really good five years, and sometimes… good just ain’t good enough. Garcia throws down the mic and walks away.

A video package of the attack on Kenny Omega by the Don Callis Family is shown.