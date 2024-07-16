The viewership numbers are in for the July 13th episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 362,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.14 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the July 6th episode, which drew 306,000 viewers and scored a 0.08 in the demo rating. The show took place from the ScotiaBank Saddledome and was taped immediately following the July 10th Dynamite that was broadcast live.

Collision did have some stiff competition as the airwaves were swamped with news from the Donald Trump assassination attempt. On the show, the Bang Bang Gang were stripped of their Trios titles due to an injury to Jay White. In action were stars like Roderick Strong, Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy, and more.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.