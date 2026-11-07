AEW is back tonight!

AEW Collision: Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea is scheduled to take place this evening from the annual Chris Jericho Cruise, airing on TNT and HBO Max.

Advertised for the Saturday, November 7, 2026 show are the following matches:

* Best-Of-Five Series – Match Four (MCMG Lead 2-1): FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

* Persephone vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Chris Jericho vs. Blake Christian

* AEW National Championship: Andrade El Idolo (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Collision Results coverage.