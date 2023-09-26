The viewership numbers are in for the September 23rd edition of AEW Collision.

According to Sports TV Ratings, the episode drew 562,000 viewers, a significant increase from the September 16th episode of 467,000. They scored a rating of 0.18 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also up from last week (0.15). These are the highest numbers Collision has draw since July.

The program had significant competition as it went up against the NCAA Notre Dame vs. Ohio State college football game, a game that scored a whopping 9.98 million viewers. Collision was headlined by Bryan Danielson battling Ricky Starks in a Texas Deathmatch.

