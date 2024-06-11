The viewership numbers are in for the June 8th episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 388,000 viewers and scored a 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic. Both categories are up from the June 1st episode, which drew 378,000 viewers and scored a 0.11 in the key demo. The show took place from the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa and was attended by 2,158 fans.

Collision featured top stars in action like AEW women’s champion Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, The Blackpool Combat Club, FTR, and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming.

