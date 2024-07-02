The viewership numbers are in for the June 29th episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 422,000 viewers and scored a 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the June 22nd episode, which drew 429,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.14 in the key demo. The show was taped on June 26th from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

This was the final Collision before Forbidden Door. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming.