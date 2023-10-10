The viewership numbers are in for the October 7th episode of AEW Collision.

According to SportsTVRatings the episode drew 353,000 viewers, a small increase from the previous week’s number of 327,000. They scored a rating of 0.09 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also slightly up from last week’s 0.08.

The October 7th Collision went head-to-head with WWE Fastlane, which was reported to be the highest-grossing Fastlane in WWE history and WWE’s largest gate in Indianapolis in history. The biggest news from the show was Ricky Starks and Big Bill becoming the new AEW tag team champions.

