The viewership numbers are in for the August 17th episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 406,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the August 10th episode, which drew 370,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.11 in the key demo. The show once again took place from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas and was attended by 1,293 fans according to WrestleTix.

Collision did have some stiff competition as it was up against two NFL preseason games and the UFC preliminary fights on ESPN. Top stars were in action including Britt Baker, FTR, The Acclaimed, Hologram, Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Mariah May and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.