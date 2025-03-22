It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight after NCAA March Madness on TNT and MAX with a taped show from the Liberty First Credit Union in Omaha, Nebraska.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 22, 2025 episode of AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday:
* Max Caster’s open challenge
* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata
* TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole
* Konosuke Takeshita & Murder Machines vs. Rocky Romero, Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Briscoe
