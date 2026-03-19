This week’s AEW Collision show is “in the can.”

Spoilers for this Saturday and Sunday’s AEW Collision Slam Dunk shows have surfaced.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday spoilers from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

* Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Robbie Eagles for the AEW TNT title

* LFI (Dralistico, RUSH, and The Beast Mortos) defeated Alpha Zo, Lucas Raleigh, and Don Kubrick

* The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter) defeated The Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue)

Make sure to join us here every week for live AEW Collision Results coverage.