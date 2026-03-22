All Elite Wrestling returns tonight.

AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday airs tonight on TNT and HBO Max from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA.

Advertised for the March 22 episode:

* Lio Rush vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong vs. Jay Lethal & Lee Johnson

* Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) in action

* AEW Trios Championships: Mistico & JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) (c) vs. Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita, & El Con)

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW Collision Results coverage.