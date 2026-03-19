This week’s AEW Collision show is “in the can.”

Spoilers for this Saturday and Sunday’s AEW Collision Slam Dunk shows have surfaced.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday spoilers from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Lio Rush

* Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong defeated Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson. After the match, Strong announced himself as an official member of The Conglomeration. The Dogs challenged them to a fight next week.

* The Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) defeated Alex Gracia and Vipress

* JetSpeed & Mistico (c) defeated The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and El Clon) for the AEW World Trios titles.

Make sure to join us here every week for live AEW Collision Results coverage.